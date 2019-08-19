■ LOBO STADIUM CLOSED: Longview’s Lobo Stadium will be closed Saturday and Sunday for work crews to finish the track surface.
■ UH SCRIMMAGE: TRINIDAD – The Union Hill Bulldogs faced Calvert, Trinidad and Aquilla in the team’s first scrimmage over the weekend, scoring 13 touchdowns on 45 offensive snaps while giving up five scores, forcing five turnovers and allowing 159 total yards.
Michael Colbert rushed for 156 yards and five touchdowns and passed for seven yards. Ryan Brown scored three rushing touchdowns. Clay Joyner had two rushing touchdowns and one TD receptions. Tre Venters added two passing scores, and Randy Griffith and Zak Hatcher both added touchdowns.
Defensively, Joyner had seven tackles, a sack and an interception. Daniel Richards forced and recovered a fumble. Venters recorded a sack, hatcher had two sacks and two fumble recoveries, Lawton Flinn forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles and Colbert forced a fumble.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament. The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■ GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Jack-N-Jennie Couples Tournament is set for Sept. 7-8 at The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole, 1-man, 1-woman scramble event is limited to the first 54 paid teams ($50 per team).
Entry fees include 18 holes of golf each day, evening meal Saturday and light breakfast on Sunday along with two free putts.
For information: tempestgolfclub.com.