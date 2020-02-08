■ LOBO TENNIS: HOUSTON — The Longview tennis team competed in the College Park Tournament on Friday.
Simran Kortikere reached the finals in girls A singles before falling to Vickie Sam of The Woodlands, 6-4, 6-7, 10-12. Kortikere is 6-1 this spring.
Diana Acuna reached the finals of the girls B singles before losing 6-4, 4-6, 3-10.
The Lobos will visit Kilgore on Tuesday and then participate in Tyler Lee’s Tim King Classic next Friday.
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes. Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Sponsorships are also available.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview Feb. 13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission tickets are $10. New this year is a discount for members of the military at $7. Children 5-12 get in for $5 and kids under five years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. For more information, visit easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from this East Texas Golden Glove Tournament event go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.
■ FIRST TEE: As the city of Longview observes its 150th birthday in 2020, there are a number of city-wide celebrations going on through the months of February to May. The Longview First Tee Chapter and Alpine Target Golf have joined together to host a special one-time only event to help recognize its sesquicentennial.
The tournament is open to all children ages 9 to 17 and the child does not have to live in Longview in order to participate.
Each child can play with their parent, guardian, or adult of their choice. Their adult selection for a teammate can be a man or woman. No PGA professionals can be selected for an adult teammate.
The tournament, slated for Feb. 22-23, will be a two-person format scramble for nine holes. The tourney site is The Divine Nine Par 3 course at Alpine Target Golf Center, 2695 Alpine Road.
Entry fee is $35 per team. The cost includes green fee, warm-up golf balls on the range, and prize fund contribution. Deadline for entering the event is Friday at 5 p.m.
There are four age divisions with a winner determined by lowest team score in each age division. The four groupings are: 9-10, 11-12. 13-14 and 15-17. This is based on the child’s age as of Jan. 1, 2020. Winners in will be announced following final round Sunday, Feb. 23.
The tournament will have four shotgun starts and the field will be limited to the first 72 paid team entries.
In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved to Feb. 29 and March 1.
Those interested in playing have three options to do so. They may enter by phone entry and pay with a credit card by calling (903) 753-1416. They may choose to stop by the First Tee of Piney of Woods offices at the tournament site to pay in person. Or they can go online to https://www.thefirstteepineywoods.org/events/2020-longview-150-parent-child-tournament/
■ USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.
