■ Academic all-state: TYLER -- Four Tyler Lee baseball players were named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State Team, the THSBCA announced.
Matthew English, Michael Foley, Koen Kissinger and Will Landes all landed on the team for the Red Raiders.
Longview’s Andre Beltran, Parker Cox and Austin Gatson also made the squad in Class 6A.
In Class 5A, Lindale’s Matt Aubuchon and Staton Dudley, Pine Tree’s Carson “Luke” Oxsheer, Marshall’s Jarrett Phillips and Lufkin’s Shaun Bowers, Brett Riggs and Rylee Wideman all made the list.
In Class 3A, Mineola’s Dalton Rogers, Grand Saline’s Reed Deatherage, Gavin Foster, Grant Lewis, Cameron Lowe, Bryce Smith and Dylan Steinbach, Tatum’s Luke Lister and Hughes Springs’ Jace Ratley made the team.
In Class 2A, Harleton’s Ethan Cooner and Kobe Ferguson and Garrison’s Chase Tinsley were selected.
■ KC TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold basketball tryouts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, Aug. 1, in Kilgore.
Cost is $20, and the tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Tryouts will be held at KC’s Masters Gymnasium, and all CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing, health and safety.
Registration begins at noon, and players are asked to wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
■ ALL-STAR GOLF: Some of the top East Texas high school golfers will gather in Tyler in August for the East Texas High School All-Star Golf Tournament.
The two-round event will feature 18 boys and 18 girls throughout East Texas.
The tournament will open Aug. 10 at Oakhurst Golf Course. The second round will be Aug. 11 at Cascades Country Club.
Students who graduated in 2020 are eligible to participate.
There is no entry fee for the event.
Coaches are urged to nominate golfers for the tournament by calling Karl Kilgore at (903) 216-4578 or emailing imcoachk@gmail.com.
■ LETU VOLLEYBALL: LeTourneau University will host volleyball camps for grades 6-8 on July 6-7 and grades 9-12 on July 8-9.
Grades 6-8 will fwork from 9 a.m.-noon, and the cost is $85.
Grades 9-12 will work from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and the cost is $125.
■ ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour has begun its 21st season.
The tour is open to boys and girls in several age groups.
Remaining dates include June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
