HOLE IN ONE: Dillon Reece, 27, of Gilmer recently recorded his first hole in one while playing at Alpine Golf Course.
Reece’s ace came on the No. 19 hole, a Par 4, 330-yard shot from the blue tees. Witnesses were Will Lawrence, Jordan Masterson and Kyle Shields.
“I hit an absolutely beautiful tee shot I knew was going straight for the green, but at 330 yards you couldn’t see it fall in the cup,” said Reece. “One of my buddies jokingly said ‘it’s in the cup.’ I walked to the hole, and sure enough, there’s my ball. Unbelievable.”
PANOLA BASEBALL: Panola College will host a workout for any uncommitted 2021-2024 baseball player on Saturday at the Panola College baseball field (101 Ball Park Road, Carthage, 75633).
Cost is $60 for position players, $40 for pitchers or $80 for both. Position players will work at 11 a.m., and pitchers will work at 1 p.m.
Players should check in one hour prior to the start of the workout times listed above. All camp attendees will be temperature checked upon arrival, and masks will be enforced when 6-feet of social distancing cannot occur.
This even is cash only.
Email gfreels@panola.edu to reserve a spot. Please list name, graduation year and positions (maximum of two per position player).
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
