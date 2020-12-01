LEGACY 21, MESQUITE 7: MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy improved its playoff chances with a 21-7 win over Mesquite on Monday night at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
That’s the second consecutive win in Mesquite for the Red Raiders, who defeated North Mesquite 66-0 on Wednesday.
Legacy (4-5, 2-3) will close the season against Mesquite Horn at 3 p.m. Saturday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. A win will send the Red Raiders to the playoffs for the second straight year. A loss won’t eliminate the Red Raiders automatically, but multiple scenarios will come into play.
The Red Raiders had 250 yards — 156 on the ground. Jamarion Miller finished with 84 yards on 20 carries. Bryson Donnell added 47 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Trent Adams had six carries for 34 yards and a score. Adams was 8 of 15 through the air for 94 yards and a touchdown. Adams, Miller and Donnell all scored rushing touchdowns.
JOHNSON HONORED: Former Big Sandy High School basketball standout Josiah Johnson has been named the West Division Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference.
Johnson led Mary Hardin-Baylor to a pair of wins, averaging 28 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field (16 of 290 and 42.9 percent from 3-point range (6 of 14).
Johnson scored 30 points in UMHB’s season-opening 83-80 win over Hardin-Simmons and added 26 points in a 94-84 win against McMurry.
Johnson also shot 85.7 percent (18 of 21) from the free throw line.
ARK-LA-TEX SOFTBALL: The 11th annual Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warmup Tournament is set for Jan. 9-10 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter a high school team: (903) 240-4125.