CROW, EDGE HONORED: LeTourneau University swept American Southwest Conference East Division volleyball Player of the week honors, with Kianna Crow earning offensive honors and Courtney Edge earning top defensive accolades.
Crow averaged 3.67 kills and 3.17 digs per set while hitting .429 to lead the YellowJackets to a pair of sweeps over Jarvis Christian to open the season. In the opener, she hit .524 with 12 kills and a pair of aces, followed by 10 kills and 15 digs in match two.
Edge, a junior from Carthage, recorded double-digit digs in both matches of a pair of sweeps over Jarvis Christian to open the season. In the first match, she had 10 digs and ripped off eight aces in the win. Edge followed with 14 digs in the second match.
LETU PICKED THIRD: RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s women’s tennis team was picked to finish third in the American Southwest Conference East Division, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
The YellowJackets earned 45 points, settling in behind league favorite the University of Texas at Dallas and East Texas Baptist. UT Dallas collected nine of the 12 first place votes and 68 points. ETBU claimed the other three first place votes and 59 points in the six-team division. Ozarks is picked fourth behind LETU, after earning 39 points.
LeTourneau was 1-10 last year before the pandemic shut down the season with ASC East play preparing to begin. In 2019, the YellowJackets finished second in the East with a 3-1 division mark and 8-10 overall record. UT Dallas was moved from the West to the East last season, but did not compete in a conference match due to coronavirus’ season closure.
LETU’s Bailey Deatherage and Mimi Samdi were named.
Hardin-Simmons was picked to win the West after receiving 10 first place votes and 67 points. McMurry and Concordia Texas each received one of the remaining first place votes and 56 and 52 points, respectively.
LETU will open the season Feb. 6 when it hosts the UTR Tournament at Davis Tennis Courts. The YellowJackets’ first dual match is Feb. 12 at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
PANOLA 3, TEMPLE 0: CARTHAGE – The Panola Fillies opened the volleyball season with a 28-26, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Temple on Monday.
Nyah Walker led our offense with 15 kills while Hannah Stallings tallied up seven kills. Jazmine Perez led the team in assists with 25. Sarah Kayadibi added six blocks, Erin Perez and Jasmine Perez 12 digs apiece and Chesney Baker eight digs.
Panola will visit Temple on Friday, Feb. 5 for a 6 p.m. contest.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.