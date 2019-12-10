■ FIREFLIES WIN: The Fireflies, a 9U girls soccer team, recently finished the season unbeaten (11-0), outscoring opponents 47-9 with seven shutouts.
The team capped the season by winning the North Texas Soccer Association’s 9U Division I title. The Fireflies defeated the Lake Highlands SA Pink Panthers (2-1), tied the Arlington J Viera/RIO FC (1-1), defeated the WYSA Valkyries (1-0), defeated Midland SA Lightning (1-0) and then went double overtime and penalty kicks to edge Greater Wichita Falls SA Mayhem FC (4-2) for the championship.
Coaches are Sammy Engdayehu and Michelle Engdayehu. Team members include Isabella Lopez, Journey Cooper, Gabrielle Engdayehu, Kailey Sifuentes, Addison Ballard, Janiyah Rollins, Mia Porcayo, Jimena Jaurez, Amanda Smith, Carah Patterson and Ana Sophia Gomez (not pictured)
■ LETU’S WEST HONORED: LeTourneau University senior guard Nate West, who tied the American Southwest Conference record with his third career triple-double in a win over Centenary, has been named East Division Player of the Week by the ASC.
West scored 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 13 assists in a 99-83 win. He was 7-for-17 from the field with four 3-pointers and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
This is West’s second Player of the Week award for the year and the 10th of his career.
■ SIX MAN ALL-REGION: Leverett’s Chapel special teams player Alexis Chavez and Union Hill cornerback Cristian Aguillon were recently named to the Region III All-Region Six Man Football Team for the 2019 season.
Chavez and Aguillon were first team selections.
Second team picks included DeQuincy Brown of Leverett’s Chapel (spread center), Brantley Murray of Union Hill (spread back), Ryan Brown of Union Hill (utility back), Lawton Flinn of Union Hill (defensive line), Jonah Shepherd of Leverett’s Chapel (linebacker) and Ryan Brown of Union Hill (cornerback).
■ PANOLA VB TRYOUTS: Panola College volleyball will host open tryouts for unsigned/uncommitted seniors on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Panola College Fitness Center.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with positional drills and scrimmage play running from approximately 1-3 p.m.
There is a $25 tryout fee, and all participants and their guardians must sign a release and waiver of liability before they are allowed to participate.
All participants must also bring proof of a current physical taken within the past year.
Participants are asked to register by Friday, Jan. 17.
For information: mcherry@panola.edu.
■ USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.