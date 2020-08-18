ETBU FOOTBALL: The American Southwest Conference has released its spring plans for the spring football season, dividing the 10 teams into two divisions (East/West).
East Texas Baptist University will be in the East Division along with Belhaven, Louisiana College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Southwestern University. The West Division includes Hardin-Simmons University, Howard Payne University, McMurry University, Sul Ross State University and Texas Lutheran University. This is the first time in the history of the ASC that the schedule will be split into two divisions.
Each team will play four games within their division, including a bye week before the ASC Playoffs on March 13. ETBU will take face Southwestern on Feb. 6, in Georgetown as its first game of the season. The home opener for the Tigers will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, against Belhaven. The bye week for ETBU will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by a road matchup for “The Claw” against Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana on Feb. 27. This will be the final NCAA Division III matchup between the two schools as LC is transition to the NAIA after the 20-21 school year.
ETBU’s final regular season game will come on March 6, taking on defending ASC Champion Mary-Hardin Baylor at Ornelas Stadium. Times for the games have yet to be determined.
The ASC playoffs are scheduled for March 13 with the game location pre-determined. The winner of the game between the two number one seeded teams will be named the 2020-21 ASC champion.
The Tigers are coming off of 6-4 season in 2019 which was their fifth straight winning season.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 22 through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
BENEFIT GOLF: The 25th annual Bryan Quinn Memorial Golf Tournament for men and women is set for Friday, Aug. 28 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.
Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 21.
Entry fee is $80, which includes cart and green fees, lunch, soft drinks and snacks for the day and the chance at cash prizes (based on the number of entrants).
The 18-hole scramble will feature two-man teams and also include long drive and closest to the hole contests.
For information: Mike Hudgins (903) 235-5322 or Doug Barnard (903) 431-0526.
The tournament benefits Because I Care, an organization that recruits potential stem cell or marrow donors for the Be the Match Registry.
