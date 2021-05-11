Longview High School hosted its latest signing day ceremony for the 2020-2021 school year at its on-campus turf room on Wednesday morning and two of its athletes, soccer player Alejandro “Chino” Rojas Monsivais and football player Bryant Arthur, were honored.
Rojas Monsivais was a major contributor for Longview soccer when it advanced to the UIL regional final for the first time in the 2021 high school season and will stay in town for his collegiate career after signing with LeTourneau University.
“It’s close to my house, but also because of the people there and the coaches there,” Rojas Monsivais said of the good fit that he expects LeTourneau University to be.
“It means a lot to me,” he said of his athletic signing day ceremony. “Having all my supporters [and] all my close friends and family here with me taking on a new chapter in my life.”
Rojas Monsivais is coming off a senior season in which he was named to the Class 5A Region II first-team. He left a positive mark on Longview soccer and hopes to impact LeTourneau University’s program in a similar fashion.
“It was historical,” he said of Longview’s soccer run this season. “Longview has never had a team like this and to be able to make it [to the regional final] and to keep playing in Longview after that means a lot. I think the playoff run that we had this year definitely showed me the competitiveness that it’s going to take in college soccer.”
Arthur was the other celebrated athlete. He also earned the opportunity to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level, and will be a member of Bethany College’s football team in West Virginia.
“It is not just football-wise, but academics and everything where I want to go further in my life,” Arthur said of how his future college home can affect him long term. “It’s a great campus and a great school. It’s an opportunity like no other.”
Like Rojas Monsivais, Arthur thinks highly of his time as a Longview athlete. He finished his high school football career with a 7-5A Division I first-team all-district honor in 2020.
“It was amazing,” Arthur said of his time with Longview football. “Honestly, every game was a blast.”
LeTourneau University is a member of the American Southwest Conference with Belhaven University, Concordia University Texas, East Texas Baptist University, Hardin-Simmons University, Howard Payne University, McMurry University, Sul Ross State University, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, University of Texas at Dallas and University of the Ozarks.
Bethany College also competes in NCAA Division III, but is a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference along with Carnegie Mellon University, Case Western Reserve University, Chatham University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Geneva College, Grove City College, Saint Vincent College, Thiel College, Washington & Jefferson College, Waynesburg University and Westminster College.