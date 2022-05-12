AUSTIN - One day after being involved in a minor accident after arriving in Austin for the UIL State Track and Field Meet, Kilgore's Matthew Tyeskie was able to keep his focus and bring home gold and bronze in the Class 4A hurdle events.
Tyeskie won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.99 and placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.43 to head up a large contingent of area track athletes competing at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.
West Rusk's 800-meter relay foursome of Ty Harper, Geremiah Smith, Will Jackson and Andon Mata won the area's only other gold, clocking in at 1:27.33 in the 3A event.
West Rusk's boys finished third as a team with 30 points behind champion Brock (55) and runner-up Breckenridge (33).
Other results from area athletes on Thursday included:
Will Henderson, Gilmer, second, 4A boys 100 meters (10.48)
Keith Smith, Jefferson, second, 3A boys triple jump (48-4)
Kamryn Floyd, Gladewater, second, 3A girls 200 meters (24.85)
Tatum, 3A girls 1600 relay (Trinity Edwards, Makenzie Greenwood, Kerrigan Biggs, Aaliyah Portley), third (3:59.37)
Makensi Greenwod, Tatum, fourth, 3A girls 300 hurdles (46.47)
Starrmia Dixon, New Diana, fourth, 3A girls long jump (18-2.75)
Calvin Mason, West Rusk, fourth, 3A boys shot put (51-8.75)
Ronald Garrett, Jefferson, fourth, 3A boys 110 hurdles (14.88)
Starrmia Dixon, New Diana, fourth, 3A girls 100 meters (12.11)
Rylan Friddell, White Oak, fourth, 3A boys 100 meters (10.78)
Andon Mata, West Rusk, fourth, 3A boys 200 meters (21.67)
Daingerfield, 3A girls 400 relay (Chrishlyn Boyd, Ashlyn Bruce, Amierre Boyd, Sanaa Fields), fourth (48.37)
Rylan Friddell, White Oak, fifth, 3A boys 200 meters (21.95)
Gilmer, 4A boys 800 relay (Rohan Fluellen, Te'Erik Tate, Ladaylon Jackson, Will Henderson), fifth (127.77)
Daingerfield, 3A girls 800 relay (Ricoya Hayes, Chrishlyn Boyd, Ashlyn Bruce, Sanaa Fields), fifth (1:43.37)
Daingerfield, 3A boys 800 relay (Nick Brown, Shane Watkins, Jakevian Rodgers, Amarion Simon-Jones), fifth (1:28.88)
Jacee Burks, Ore City, fifth, 3A girls high jump (5-4)
Daymien Smith, Tatum, fifth, 3A boys 100 meters (10.87)
Jenci Seahorn, Harmony, fifth, 3A girls triple jump (37-11)
Callie Ward, Gilmer, sixth, 4A girls pole vault (11-6)
Chrishlyn Boyd, Daingerfield, sixth, 3A girls 100 meters (12.27)
West Rusk, 3A boys 400 relay (Ty Harper, Geremiah Smith, Will Jackson, Andon Mata), sixth (42.20)
Isaac Hodges, Paul Pewitt, sixth, 3A boys pole vault (13-6)
Lexi Baker, White Oak, sixth (tie), 3A girls pole vault (11-0)
Ashlyn Bruce, Daingerfield, sixth, 3A girls triple jump (37-4)
Jermaine Roney, Kilgore, seventh, 4A boys 200 meters (22.09)
Daingerfield, 3A boys 400 relay (Aeryn Hampton, Jakevian Rodgers, Nick Brown, Amarian Simon-Jones), seventh (42.74)
Dalton Morgan, White Oak, seventh, 3A boys 110 hurdles (15.08)
Marigold Hunter, Troup, eighth, 3A girls 3,200 meters (12:32.74)
Logan Simmons, New Diana, eighth, 3A boys triple jump (43-7.75)
Gilmer, 4A girls 1600 relay, eighth, (Sophie Roach, Kyah Jimmerson, Abbey Bradshaw, Johnae Newsome)
Emma Nix, White Oak, ninth, 3A girls discus (107-8)
Colton Fears, White Oak, ninth, 3A boys pole vault (12-0)
Cullen Fite, Tatum, ninth, 3A boys discus (60-11)
Travis Sims, Elysian Fields, ninth, 3A boys 1600 meters (4:43.15)
Gilmer 4A boys 400 relay, DG (Rohan Fluellen, Te'Erik Tate, Ladaylon Jackson, Will Henderson)