TYLER — The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies held off a Kilgore College rally to register an 82-69 Region XIV women’s basketball win on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It was the fourth consecutive win for Tyler Junior College as the Apache Ladies move to 17-8 overall and 8-3 in conference. The Lady Rangers fall to 10-15 and 4-8.
The Apache Ladies never trailed, rushing out to nine-point leads in the first, second and third quarters. But each time, KC fought back. Tyler finally took a double digit lead on a free throw by Fanta Kone with 7:07 remaining in the game.
Despite two Apache Ladies fouling out, leaving just five available players on their roster of seven, TJC held on.
Kiana Bennett led TJC with 25 points, followed by Victoria Dixon and Kone with 12 points each. Anahlynn Murray added 11 points.
Others scoring for the Apache Ladies were Lillian Jackson and Atria Dumas with nine points each. Sian Phipps added four.
Two former Tyler Legacy standouts who are now Lady Rangers help keep their team in the game. Alyssia Thorne was KC’s leading scorer with 18 points, all in the second half. The 5-10 forward scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer. Thorne led her squad in rebounds with eight. She also had two steals.
Nyla Inmon added eight points and seven rebounds, along with a block and a steal.
Aaliyah Davis added 14 points for Kilgore, followed by Jermia Green (8), Kamryn Gibson (6), Ma’Kaila Lewis (4), Jazmyn Sostand (3), Alexis Anderson (2), Jakiyah Bell (2), Emmia Johnson (2) and Aylanna Winn (2).
Lewis had seven rebounds with five from Green.
Jackson led TJC with nine rebounds and six apiece from Dumas and Kone. Murray and Phipps had four boards each. Kone had six steals and Jackson had four blocks.
Kilgore was 3 of 14 from 3-point (Davis, Green, Thorne) and 10 of 17 at the free throw line.
TJC was 4 of 13 from 3-point (Bennett, 4) and 20 of 25 at the free throw line.
TJC returns to play on Saturday, traveling north to meet Paris Junior College in a 2 p.m. game. KC is scheduled to host Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday at Masters Gymnasium in Kilgore.