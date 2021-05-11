UNION GROVE - Cannon Cowan and Matthew Bower still have some unfinished business at the high school level, but on Tuesday the Union Grove baseball standouts took time to briefly look ahead to the next level.
Cowan and Bower, key players on a Union Grove Lions team set to open a best-of-three area playoff series on Thursday, signed national letters-of-intent during a ceremony at the high school.
Bower will stay close to home and play for national junior college powerhouse Tyler Junior College. Cowan will go the four-year route after deciding to play Arlington Baptist College.
"There's not two more deserving kids to be able to do something like this," Union Grove athletic director Scotty Laymance told a group of family, friends and teammates on hand for the Tuesday's celebration. "There's no question these two will do the right thing on the field, off the field and in the classroom. They are a perfect example of what we want our program to be. Kids who put the Lion Pride ahead of themselves. We're excited for them and their futures."
Cowan is hitting .371 heading into this weekend’s area playoff series against Maud. He has one home run, six doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 30 runs and has successfully swiped 14 of 17 bases. On the mound, he’s 3-1 with a 2.86 earned run average, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks in 14.2 innings pitched.
Bower is the staff pitching ace for the Lions with an 8-3 record to go along with a 1.36 ERA, 88 strikeouts and 29 walks in 51.1 innings pitched. He threw no-hitters against Carlisle on March 19 – stirking out 10 and walking one – and against Big Sandy on March 26 – fanning nine and walking two.
Bower also combined on a no-hitter against Hawkins on March 3, striking out 11 with four walks in 6.1 innings of action.
At the plate, Bower is a .354 hitter with a home run, three triples, a double, 16 RBI, 27 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 25 attempts.
Tyler Junior College is an NJCAA Division II member. The Apaches are currently 36-14 after sweeping Eastfield to capture the NJCAA District C East Divisional Tournament title. Tyler will host a best-of-three series against either Coastal Bend or Brookhaven this weekend for the South District Championship and an automatic berth in the NJCAA DIII World Series set for May 29-June 2 in Greenville, Tennessee.
Arlington Baptist College is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Southwest Region along with Barclay, Champion Christian, Dallas Christian, Kansas Christian, Manhattan Christian, Ozark Christian, Randall University, Southwestern Adventist and Spurgeon College.
Union Grove will meet Maud at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday at Rains High School in Emory. A third game, if needed, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Rains.