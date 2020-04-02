On Feb. 3, the University Interscholastic League announced the new districts for football, volleyball and basketball for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
This week, the UIL released the soccer, baseball and softball districts.
While the districts don’t vary from basketball and volleyball for the larger classifications, they do differ in the smaller classifications.
Class 4A is the smallest soccer classification.
Chapel Hill and Cumberland Academy will compete in District 13-4A with Bullard, Lindale, Van, Gladewater, Grand Saline and Mineola.
District 12-4A is Athens, Ferris, Kaufman, Mabank, Sunnyvale, Terrell, Dallas A+ Academy and Kemp.
District 14-4A is Paris, Paris North Lamar, Pittsburg, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Atlanta, New Diana and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
District 15-4A is Carthage, Center, Henderson, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Sabine, Tatum and Waskom.
District 16-4A is Palestine, Palestine Westwood, Lufkin Hudson, Livingston, Madisonville, Crockett, Diboll and New Waverly.
For baseball and softball, Class 2A and Class 1A join together for district play but split for the playoffs.
BASEBALL
District 18-2A is Alba-Golden, Como-Pickton, Cumby, North Hopkins, Miller Grove, Fruitvale, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff and Yantis.
District 19-2A is Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill and Leverett’s Chapel.
District 20-2A is Cayuga, Frankston, Kerens, LaPoynor, Cross Roads, Martin’s Mill, Neches and Trinidad.
District 21-2A is Grapeland, Centerville, Jewett Leon, Latexo, Lovelady, Normangee, Slocum, North Zulch and Oakwood.
District 22-2A is Alto, Cushing, Douglass, Groveton, Apple Springs, Groveton Centerville, Kennard and Wells.
District 23-2A is Garrison, Gary, Joaquin, Martinsville, Mount Enterprise, Shelbyville, Tenaha, Timpson and Woden.
SOFTBALL
District 17-2A is Alba-Golden, Bogota Rivercrest, Como-Pickton, Detroit, Fruitvaale, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff and Yantis.
District 19-2A is Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle and Union Grove.
District 20-2A is the same as baseball.
District 21-2A is Alto, Cushing, Douglass, Groveton, Lovelady, Apple Springs, Kennard and Wells.
District 22-2A is Beckville, Garrison, Gary, Joaquin, Mount Enterprise, Shelbyville and Timpson.
Notable Class 6A and 5A soccer, baseball and softball districts are:
District 10-6A — Tyler Lee, Dallas Skyline, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
District 15-5A — Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs and Texas High.
District 16-5A — John Tyler, Whitehouse, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
Notable Class 4A baseball and softball districts are:
District 14-4A — Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Van and Wills Point.
District 15-4A — Gilmer, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Pittsburg, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
District 16-4A — Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale and Spring Hill. Cumberland Academy is included for baseball.
District 17-4A — Carthage, Center, Lufkin Hudson, Jasper, Palestine and Rusk.