A much-anticipated update from the University Interscholastic League came down Tuesday morning and announced unprecedented changes for the upcoming football and volleyball seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, the UIL announced that the start of the fall seasons for football and volleyball in Class 6A and 5A will be delayed five weeks.
Class 4A and below remain unchanged and are permitted to begin practices on Aug. 3.
That means that football and volleyball teams in the state's two largest classifications will start practices on Sept. 7, rather than the previous Aug. 3 start date. Volleyball games can start Sept. 14 and football games can start Sept. 24.
Per the release: "These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state. This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule. Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons."
Both sports will have full seasons. Football playoffs are anticipated to start in December with the state championships set for January 2021. The volleyball state championships are scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School YearPress Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrFMore COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020
