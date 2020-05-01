From Staff Reports
In a meeting of the UIL legislative council on Friday, the governing body passed two items that will play a big factor as athletics move forward in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first resolution expands, temporarily, the ability for Executive Director Charles Breithaupt to make any necessary adjustments to league rules during the pandemic.
According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, that may include expanded coaching and workouts beginning this summer for athletes and coaching staffs.
“Where we restrict access to kids and opportunities for our school staff to work with kids, we fully intend to relax those restrictions,” deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said.
“We want to give them some opportunity to make up for missed time, whenever it is that we can safely convene again and conduct workouts.
“I expect to see some significant alteration to coaching restrictions, specifically in the summer, and in the fal, as we move forward, allowing kids and coaches the opportunity to make up for as much of this missed time as we can offer.”
In 2019, the UIL allowed two hours a week for non-contact instruction between coaches and athletes.
Everything, including the resumption of athletics, remains a fluid situation and there is currently no timeable about the resumption. All activities remain indefinitely suspended.
During the virtual meeting, the UIL said it will look to examples of other sports, including the NFL and NCAA, while discussing resuming activities, the Morning News’ Callie Caplan reported.
The league said there is also a plan for any possible disruptions after activities have resumed.
The second item passed Friday regarded physicals. The proposal states that any student cleared in an examination for the 2019-20 school year can participate this year unless there is some indication on a student’s medical history form that would require further medical evaluation.