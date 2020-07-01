The University Interscholastic League on Wednesday recommended that schools hosting voluntary summer workouts close for the week following July 4 to curb the potential spread of COVID-19.
"In anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19, UIL is recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-July 12, resuming Monday, July 13," the release said.
"For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward."
July 3 as well as July 7-8 were already scheduled as 'dead days' for programs in the state.
A number of area schools have shut down due to possible exposure to the coronavirus or as a precautionary measure.
New Diana announced Monday that it was closing its workouts due to possible exposure, joining Hallsville earlier this week. Hughes Springs and Tatum suspended workouts as a precaution.
Spring Hill's female athletes, one of the first programs in the area to close on June 16, resumed workouts this past Tuesday.