Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville and Spring Hill found out on Wednesday morning that they will remain in their current football classifications for the upcoming 2022-2024 University Interscholastic League alignment.
The UIL announced the preliminary enrollment numbers for every league member in the state, which determine the future classification homes of high schools during the upcoming 2022-2024 classification alignment. Further information about district breakdowns will be announced on Feb. 3, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Longview, which earned a 9-4 football record during the 2021 season, will remain in Class 5A Division I after submitting a 2,192 enrollment number.
Pine Tree finished this year with a 4-6 record and will continue to compete in Class 5A Division II after submitting a 1,331 enrollment number. Spring Hill finished with an identical mark this fall and will remain in Class 4A Division II with 587 in its student body.
Hallsville recorded a 3-7 record this year and will remain in Class 5A Division II with a 1,446 student population.
One of the main changes involves Harleton, which will drop from Class 3A Division II to Class 2A Division I with a 224 enrollment number.
The second school on the move is Linden-Kildare. It submitted a 164 for its student enrollment and will drop from Class 2A Division I to Class 2A Division II.
The third area school that will change classifications will follow a similar path. Carlisle, which has an enrollment of 163, will also move from Class 2A Division I to Class 2A Division II.
Cutoffs released by the UIL were:
Class 6A: 2,225 and up
Class 5A: 1,200-2,224
Class 4A: 545-1,299
Class 3A: 250-544
Class 2A: 105-249
Class A: 104.9 and below