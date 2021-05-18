stategolf.jpg

The New Diana High School golf team finished third overall on Tuesday at the Class 3A UIL State Golf Tournament held at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.

MANOR — Led by Logan Moore’s two-day total of 153 (79, 74), the New Diana golf team placed third as a team on Tuesday at the Class 3A UIL State Golf Tournament held at ShadowGlen Golf Club.

The Eagles opened with a 329 on Monday and closed with a 341 on Tuesday for a 670 total. Brock (639) won the team title, and Callisburg (662) finished second.

Moore’s 153 put him in a fourth-place tie with Jack Estes of Pottsboro.

New Diana’s Sam Benson was tied for seventh with rounds of 78 and 80 for a 158. Peyton Vickers had a 177 (80-97) and Tyler Fox a 182 (92-90).

Carson Wray of Columbus was the top overall finisher with a 148 and rounds of 75 and 73. He edged Central’s Cameron Hubbard by one stroke.

Class 4APlaying at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Carthage finished 11th with a 517 team total. Argyle won the team title with a 442, and Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberley was the top individual finisher with a 101.

The second round was cut short due to inclement weather.

Ethan Wolfe had rounds of 83 and 41 to lead the way for Carthage. Tristan Nutt finished at 125 (80-45), Austin Morgan at 131 (88-43), Luke Lawrence at 138 (89-49) and Charlie Barber at 146 (95-51).

Class AAt Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland, Union Hill finished ninth as a team with an 852 total and rounds of 438 and 414. Sterling City was the team champion at 749, and Gatlin Goad of Briscoe Fort Elliott finished at 147 (72-75) for the individual championship.

Union Hill was paced by Saige Hendrix, who finished sixth overall with a 171 and rounds of 84 and 87. Matthew Massingill had a 221, Elijah Young a 224 and Andrew Topp a 236.

