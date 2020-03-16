The University Interscholastic League on Monday announced that all UIL contests are suspended through March 29 due to COVID-19.
According to a press release issued by the UIL, all practices and workouts conducted outside the school day, as well as spring football, are postponed until March 29. During this time, a school shall not conduct practices or use school facilities or equipment. No practices or workouts outside the school day can be conducted during the time period of March 16 through March 29.
School practices include open gyms, open facilities, and open weight rooms. . All athletic facilities should remain closed until further notice for both non-school and school activities.
In the case that spring football is canceled altogether, football workouts would resume on Aug. 3, and teams would be able to add an additional scrimmage.
The UIL also announced a tentative change in schedule for the upcoming soccer playoffs. District certification is now set for April 11, with bi-district certification April 14, regional tournaments April 24-25 and the state tournament April 29 through May 2.
For golf, district certification is April 14, regional tournaments April 20-23 and state tournaments May 11-12 (boys) and May 18-19 (girls).
No changes were announced for track, tennis, softball or baseball. The UIL State Track and Field meet is set for May 8-9, tennis May 21-22, softball June 3-6 and baseball June 10-13.
Also on Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) made the decision to cancel all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition, effective immediately.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.
Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.
Along with the cancellation of competition, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed at that point in time.
The NJCAA will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.
The NJCAA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.