From Staff Reports
The University Interscholastic League announced that it would not be awarding the Lone Star Cup this season with the cancellations of spring events due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.
The UIL did release the standings on Thursday from all events completed through March 13. Completed events were team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, Mariachi, film, basketball, and theatrical design.
Several East Texas schools landed in the top 25 of their respective classifications.
Carthage was fourth in Class 4A with 44 points, highlighted by its football state championship.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove tied for seventh in 4A with Kennedale at 38 points. Canton finished in a tie for 17th in 4A with 30 points.
Mineola tied with Bushland, Van Alstyne, Wall and Whitesboro four fourth in 3A with 32 points.
Malakoff earned 32 points to finish in a tie for 11th in 3A. Diboll ended in a tie for 20th with 24 points.
Grapeland tied for fifth with Sundown in Class 2A with 38 points. Martin’s Mill was eighth (33 points), and Big Sandy tied with Shelbyville and Vega for 23rd with 22 points.
LaPoynor and Neches tied for fifth in Class 1A with 28 points.