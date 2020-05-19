A distant light at the end of the tunnel began to show Tuesday when the University Interscholastic League announced that they, along with state officials, are working on a plan to allow limited summer strength and conditioning workouts for athletes beginning June 8.
The announcement marked the first time that a date for return has been released by the UIL during the coronavirus pandemic. The UIL first suspended action on March 13 and cancelled spring sports on April 17, saying that the league had turned its attention to the 2020-21 seasons.
The first of what promises to be many steps came Tuesday. The UIL said that guidelines for return will come soon.
“As soon as the details of that plan are finalized, UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes,” the UIL said in a release.
But a date, for now, is a big start in the return to action is some defree.
“For all of us, it’s nice to have a date to wrap your head around a little bit,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said. “The tentative date is a glimmer of hope for us to start working with kids.”
What that work will look like will come at a later date. The National Federations of State High School Associations on Tuesday released an 11-page, three-phase document of recommendations for states, like Texas, that are starting to open up for activities.
King said that a lot needs to be determined between now and then but a date is a start.
“There is no script or book for dealing with something like this pandemic,” King said. “There will be a lot of questions about the guidelines in terms of social distancing, disinfecting, how big of groups, how many days, what kind of work etc., and it’s going to take some reorganizing and work for sure. The safety of these student-athletes is the top priority and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s as safe as possible.
“Like it’s been through all of this, we’re all in it together.”