The UT Tyler Patriots are the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Division II College Softball World Series, the NCAA announced on Saturday.
The Patriots (59-4) open play in the double-elimination eight-team bracket against No. 8 seed California State San Marcos at 10 a.m. CST Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
UT Tyler is the No. 1 seed at the CWS for the second straight season. The Tyler squad has won the 2023 Lone Star Conference regular season championship, LSC Postseason Tournament, the South Central Regional Tournament and the South Central Regional Super Series.
All games will be contested inside Frost Stadium at Warner Park over the course of May 25-31.
The winner of the No. 1 UT Tyler and No. 8 Cal State San Marcos contest will meet the winner of the No. 4 Wilmington (Delaware) and No. 5 Grand Valley State (Michigan) meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. CST. The other side of the bracket consists of No. 2 Central Oklahoma, No. 3 North Georgia, No. 6 East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania) and No. 7 Nova Southeastern (Florida).
The Patriots enter the tournament on a 36-game winning streak after working through the DII South Central Regional Tournament with a perfect 5-0 record.
The Patriots will be making their ninth NCAA World Series appearance as a program after reaching the final eight of the national tournament on seven different occasions during the Division III era and each of the first two seasons of Division II eligibility for the program.
UT Tyler won the national championship in 2016.
An all-session pass for the entirety of the DII World Series is available for $40 for adults and $20 for students (17 & under)/seniors (65+).
Admission is free for all children under the age of 2 while accompanied by a ticketed adult.