The destination is Dallas, but first the UT Tyler Patriots must take a trip to Missouri.
The Patriot women’s basketball team has danced their way all the way to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the first time in program history in just their second year of D-II eligibility.
UT Tyler (27-7) takes on unbeaten Ashland (Ohio) (34-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.
“This is what we dream about,” said UT Tyler Coach Rebecca Alvidrez, who is in her second year with the Patriots. “Our team is excited to be here, just two years into Division II. We’re excited and we are going to take it one game at a time. We’re going to battle it out (Monday) and see what happens and try not to get to high.”
The Patriots won the South Central Regional with three wins in San Angelo. The No. 5 seeded Rose City squad won over No. 4 Colorado School of Mines (73-63), No. 1 Angelo State (71-61) and No. 7 Lubbock Christian (67-64, 2OT).
The winner of Monday night’s game will move on to the NCAA Division II Final Four, which will take place on Wednesday night in Missouri. The winner will face off against the winner of No. 4 Tampa (Florida) and No. 5 Glenville State (West Virginia). That Wednesday night contest will take place at either 6 or 8:30 p.m.
Two wins in Missouri will advance the Patriots to the national championship game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Defense is the strength of the Patriots as they are ranked No. 7 in NCAA D-II in field goal percentage defense and No. 30 in scoring defense.
Ashland is one of the top teams across the country. The Eagles are first in D-II in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.
The Eagles have four players averaging in double figures, led by Annie Roshak, who averages 14.1 points per game.
The head coach of Ashland is Kari Pickens, who is in her 10th season at Ashland and is in her fifth season as head coach. Pickens has coached the program to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, with this year being her first appearance in the Elite Eight.
Team members include: 6-2 sophomore forward Victoria Ikenasio (Victoria, Australia, transfer from St. Peter’s), 5-9 junior guard Destini Whitehead (Athens, transfer from Panola College); 5-7 guard Lauren Cortinas (Keller, Westlake Academy); 5-8 sophomore guard Enisa Kamerolli (Vushtrri, Kosovo); 5-9 freshman guard Meagan Mendazona (Independence, Oregon/transfer from Utah State); 5-9 junior guard Frances King (Rockdale/transfer from Midwestern State), 5-7 freshman guard Mariah Neal (Nacogdoches/Douglass High School); 5-9 sophomore guard Tina Machalova (Kosice, Slovakia/transfer from Boise State); 6-2 sophomore forward Franzi Prinz (Leverkusen, Germany/transfer from Stephen F. Austin); 6-1 sophomore guard Lovisa Hevinder (Stockholm, Sweden); 6-0 freshman guard/forward Daria Clet (Tarbes, France); 5-11 sophomore forward Madison Davis (Arlington/Mansfield Summit HS); 6-1 junior guard Montse Gutierrez (Vitoria, Spain/transfer from Eastern Wyoming College); 6-0 freshman guard/forward Madyson Tate (Gilmer); 6-1 sophomore forward Ella Bradley (Cambridge, New Zealand/transfer from Utah State-Eastern); and 6-1 freshman guard/forward Sara Berglund (Stockholm, Sweden).
Alvidrez’s assistants are Tim Moser (Associate head coach), Mateus Pedroso and Liah Davis.
Three Patriots average in double figures — Whitehead (12.6 ppg), Machalova (12.0) and Hevinder (10.4). Hevinder leads in rebounds with an average of 6.5.
Whitehead was injured in the game with Colorado School of Mines and has not played in the last two games. Then Athens native’s status is uncertain.
Despite being the underdog again, Alvidrez said the Patriots will be ready.
“Winning is hard,” Alvidrez said. “Making it this far is pretty special. By being special you have to sacrifice and do extra aside from practice. To be able to compete at a high level and take it one game at a time. We want make sure we are the toughest team and work the hardest and see what happens.”
During the 2015-16 season, the Patriots advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.