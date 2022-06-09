LeTourneau University Vice President/Athletics Director Dr. Tim Sceggel named Brady Van Holland the next head coach of the men’s soccer team Thursday. Van Holland is the 11th head coach in the history of the program.
“We are thrilled to be able to land a coach of Brady’s caliber in this position as he checks every box for us,” Sceggel said. “Brady is a strong disciple, an elite recruiter and an incredible soccer coach. He had an outstanding four years at Covenant and that experience combined with his recent head coaching experience at the collegiate level make him well suited for this position at LeTourneau.”
Van Holland joins LETU after a year at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota, where he began to establish a culture of hard work, success and dedication on and off the pitch. On a roster comprised of both youth and upper classmen, Van Holland mentored three members of the squad to All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Honorable Mention accolades following the 2021 campaign.
Junior transfer Rafael Calderon topped the list after leading the Tigers in goals scored while duo Barry-Dre Tibbetts and Jabari Campbell received conference recognition after making their presence known on the offensive attack.
"My wife and I are thankful for this opportunity at LeTourneau,” Van Holland said. “Tim was a huge part of my growth as a coach and mentor at Covenant College. I felt honored to receive the call from him, and I look forward to working for him again.”
Prior to Dakota Wesleyan, he functioned as the top assistant coach at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Ga. In his four seasons with the Scots, he guided them to an overall record of 47-22-5 and a conference record of 31-9-2. In 2019, Covenant won the regular season USA Southwest Division title. While in Georgia, Van Holland also operated as the head coach at Red Wolves Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., working with the U11 and U10 teams developing players and encouraging movement within the club.
His first pair of coaching stints previously placed him at Chattanooga Christian School in Chattanooga, Tenn. where he served as the middle school boys head coach for one season in 2018.
Following his graduation in 2015, the four-year player functioned as the director of the Whatcom FC Rangers (U12 to U19) from 2015-17 located in Bellingham, Wash.
A graduate of Dordt University, Van Holland was a three-time All-Grand Plains Athletic Conference performer on the pitch for the Defenders (2011-15).
Van Holland and his wife, Amanda, have one daughter named Teigen.
“My family knows we have found a good fit in Longview, Texas,” Van Holland said. “I look forward to fostering a culture that cultivates disciples while pursuing excellence in everything we look to accomplish.”