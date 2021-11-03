Van quarterback Jackson Rainey, who had a hand in 520 of his team's 570 yards in a 55-54 win over Canton, has been named Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week.
Rainey is joined on this week's list by Frenship quarterback Chad Pharies in 6A, Caprock running back Damon Carrasco in 5A, Pilot point receiver Aydon Cox in 3A, Post running back/defensive back Steven Huff in 2Aand Dallas Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul for private schools.
An honorable mention went to Waco Midway running back, receiver Titus Holdman, a senior with autism, who scored on a 57-yard run in an arranged play during the final minutes of his team's loss to Cedar Hill.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program honors players in each classification for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Rainey missed on his first pass attempt against Canton, but completed the next 17 - finishing with 305 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 19 carries for 220 yards and three scores to give head coach Jared Moffatt his 100th career coaching win.
“What an unbelievable performance by Jackson in a huge district game with a close rival," Moffatt said. "We needed every completion and every yard to find a way to win Friday. Jackson is a tremendous athlete, and he is equally an outstanding young man.”
Pharies completed 20 of 27 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 165 yards and two scores in Frenship's 63-41 win over Odessa.
Carrasco rushed for 271 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries in a 41-20 win over Palo Duro.
Cox caught 11 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns and returned a punt 70 yards for a TD in a 56-28 win over Boyd.
Huff carried 27 times for 333 yards and five touchdowns and added five tackles and six pass breakups on defense in a 48-30 win over Hale Center.
Paul totaled 396 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 63-35 win over Nolan Catholic.