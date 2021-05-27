(Incorrect information was provided to the Longview News-Journal for a story published on Thursday, May 27. This is a corrected version of the story):
Union Grove’s Katelyn Vaughn, a .467 hitter and a 10-game winner inside the circle, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 19-2A All-District Softball Team for 2021.
Vaughn had eight doubles, drove in 49 runs, scored 24 times and was 13-for-15 on stolen base attempts. As a pitcher, she was 10-2 with 75 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched.
Other superlative honors went to Hailey Ragon of Overton (Pitcher of the Year), Sarrah Garrett of Overton (Offensive MVP), Jocy Saurez of Union Grove and Jennifer Aguilar of New Summerfield (Co-Defensive MVP), Daphne Blavier of Big Sandy, Brylie Smith of Overton and Alison Yohn of Union Grove (Tri-Newcomer of the Year) and Molly Mackey of Union Grove (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First Team
Pitcher: Lainey Ledbetter, Union Grove; Catcher: Mia Rust, Union Grove; Infield: Mary Fenter, Overton; Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove; Maegan Harrison, New Summerfield, Josie Howard, Hawkins, Chyler Ponder, Big Sandy; Alex Mitchem, Union Hill; Outfield: McKinley Millwood, Big Sandy; Karolyne Estrada, Carlisle; MaKayla Moser, Overton; Emma Williams, Hawkins; Utility: Daytona Vaughn, Union Grove.
Second Team
Pitcher: Sadie Scoggins, Hawkins; Catcher: Montana Tarkington, Overton; Infield: Zoey Messick, Big Sandy; Jenna Henry, Union Grove; alison Effner, Carlisle; Kaley McMillan, Overton; Jolea Robertson, Union Grove; Madison Rawlinson, New Summerfield; Outfield: Gradyn McCrummen, Hawkins; Madie Hill, Big Sandy; Kaylee Willoughby, Union Hill; Kyra Holcomb, Carlisle; Utility: Rylie Williams, Hawkins.
Honorable Mention
Union Grove: Gracie Winn, Paige Parman; Union Hill: Briana Edwards, Karlie Burns; Big Sandy: Abigail Whitfield, Trinity Madden, Gracie Jenision; New Summerfield: Natalie Melendez, Perla Garcia, Karlee Andrade, Julie Medellin; Carlisle: Keeli Jackson, Rylee Waggoner, Summer Davila, Sidney Holloway; Hawkins: Madison Barnett, Alexis Buford, Chloe Maricle; Overton: Ne’Kila Weir, Alex Brown.
Academic All-District
Union Grove: Katelyn Vaughn, Jolea Robertson, Jocy Saurez, Emily Calhoun, Sydney Chamberlain, Mia Rust, Bailey Clowers, Gracie Winn, Emily Bible, Lainey Ledbetter, Addi Smith, Paige Parman; Overton: Peyton Sartors, Hailey Ragon; Union Hill: Alex Mitchem, Karlie Burns, Trinity Tidball; Big Sandy: Gracie Jenison, Daphnie Blavier, Madi Hill, Zoey Messick, Abigail Whitfield; Carlisle: Summer Davila, Allison Effner, Karolyne Estrada, Rylee Waggoner, Samantha Wallace; Hawkins: Sadie Scoggins, Ryli Williams, Madison Barnett, Josie Howard, Chloe Maricle, Emma Williams, Gradyn McCrummen, Rylee Dunn, Cheyenne Turner; New Summerfield: Natalie Melendez, Jennifer Aguilar, Perla Garcia, Citlaly Jaurez.