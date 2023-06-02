For the second year in a row, West Rusk teammates Piper Morton and Lilly Waddell shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 16-3A All-District Softball Team.
Waddell went 23-2 inside the pitcher’s circle with a 0.79 earned run average, 245 strikeouts and 42 walks in 124 innings. She also hit .609 with a pair of home runs, seven doubles and 43 RBI.
Morton hit at a .563 clip with seven home runs, 10 doubles, three triples, 26 RBI and 43 runs scored. She walked 21 times, swiped 22 bases and made no errors as the team’s catcher.
Other superlatives went to Taylor Gillispie of Troup (Pitcher of the Year), Bailey Blanton of Troup (Catcher of the Year), Yahnya Acevedo of Tatum and Cora Creech of Elysian Fields (Co-Defensive MVPs), Camryn Milam of Tatum (Offensive MVP), Lacy Fletcher of Arp (Newcomer of the Year), Natalie Christy of West Rusk and Addison Carpenter of Arp (Co-Utility Players of the Year) and Bill Morton of West Rusk (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Beka Stockton, Tatum; Tawny Foster, Jefferson; Designated Hitter: Dustyn Redden, West Rusk; Flex: Summer LeJeune, West Rusk; Infield: Saniya Cotton, Tatum; Ellen Nuner, Waskom; Kyrsten Price, West Rusk; Aubrey Way, Arp; Gracey Struwe, Elysian Fields; Tara Wells, Troup; MaKayla Spencer, Troup; Outfield: Carlie Buckner, West Rusk; Karleigh Robinson, Elysian Fields; Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Aundrea Bradley, Tatum.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Noa Cart, Tatum; Designated hitter: Sydnie Dickey, Troup; Flex: Payton Wells, Troup; Infield: Catherine Bailey, Waskom; Bryanne Beavers, Elysian Fields; Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; Qhenja Jordan, Troup; Cadence Ellis, Troup; Maddie Birdsong, Arp; Morgan Shaw, Elysian Fields; Lilly Crawford, Tatum; Ashlynn Cooner, Jefferson; Outfield: Kaylee Kelly, Elysian Fields; Faith Cochran, West Rusk; Braylee Barnes, Tatum; Anna Grace Hicks, Waskom.
HONORABLE MENTION
Troup: London Driggers, Hannah Cearley; West Rusk: Jaimie Jose, Aylin Rocha, Odeth Marmlejo; Waskom: Anna Claire Reeves; Tatum: Jasmyne Taylor; Jefferson: Emma Galey, Brynleigh Braddock, Jayden Jenkins; Elysian Fields: Carmen Lawless, Trista Bell, Kirsten Commander, Madi Owens; Arp: Abby Nichols, Ja’Neciya Potts, Kyia Horton.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Arp: Abby Nichols, Lacy Fletcher, Ja’Neciya Potts, Chloe Gerald, Addie Anderson, Kyia Horton, Maddie Birdsong, Marissa Vanover, Ryder Dunnam, Lillie Haskins, Breeana Golden, Abby Parker, Addison Carpenter, Alice Smith; Elysian Fields: Bryanne Beavers, Trista Bell, Yzabella Brown, Kirsten Commander, Cora Creech, Madison Giddens, Kaylee Kelly, Carmen Lawless, Baylee Marcum, Madison Owens, Karleigh Robinson, Morgan Shaw, Melanie Spencer, Gracey Struwe; Waskom: Taylor Culpepper, Anna Holland, Ellen Nuner, Anna Claire Reeves; Jefferson: Brynlie Braddock, Brooklyn Clark, Emma Galey, Adrianna Blanton, Tawny Foster, Christiana Justice, Kinsley Powell; Troup: Addie Blanton, Bailey Blanton; Hannah Cearley, Emory Cover, Tayla Davis, Sydnie Dickey, Cadence Ellis, Ashja Franklin, Taylor Gillispie, ZaQuirah Jordan, Payton Wells, Tara Wells, Karsyn Williamson; West Rusk: Piper Morton, Lilly Waddell, Aylin Rocha, Odeth Marmolejo, Faith Cochran, Macie Blizzard, Dustyn Redden, Jaimie Jose, Carlie Buckner, Summer LeJeune, Kyrsten Price.