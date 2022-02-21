West Rusk's Lilly Waddell was nearly unhittable, and Hallsville's Mallory Pyle was an almost impossible out during the first week of the 2022 high school softball season.
For their efforts, Waddell is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week and Pyle earned Hitter of the Week honors.
Waddell worked 25 innings inside the circle, striking out 67 with just one walk. She earned seven wins, one more than the total number of hits she allowed, and gave up just one run for the week.
Pyle had hits in all five Hallsville games - including multiple hits in four of the games - and finished the week 10 of 13 (.769) with four doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and eight runs scored.
She homered in two of the games, doubled in three of the games and had at least two RBI in all five games.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Mount Pleasant's Casey Jones tossed a three-inning perfect game with five strikeouts against Commerce. Teammate Jordan Andrade went 3-0 on the week with 17 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in 13 innings.
Beckville's Bethany Grandgeorge pitched 22 innings, striking out 39 and allowing three earned runs (1.01 ERA).
Hughes Springs' Maggie Pate worked 11 innings with a 2-1 record, 15 strikeouts and a 1.90 ERA. Teammate Grace Pippin went 2-0 with 17 strikeouts and a 0.70 ERA in 10 innings pitched.
Gilmer's Sarah Phillips earned wins over Hughes Springs, Rains and Grand Saline, allowing no earned runs, striking out 22 and giving up eight total hits. She threw a no-hitter and was one walk away from a perfect game against Grand Saline.
Troup's Lindsay Davis went 2-1 in three games at the Forney Tournament with 33 strikeouts, six walks, five hits allowed and no earned runs allowed in 13 innings.
HITTING
Mount Pleasant's Conlee Zachry hit .800 (8-for-10) with three doubles, a triple, seven runs, five walks and six RBI. Teammate Morgan Hill was 5-for-8 with two doubles, five runs, five walks and four RBI. Kaylee Silman went 3-for-4 against Canton with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Amaryia Miller was 3-for-3 against Canton with a double, two runs and two RBI, and Casey Jones went 3-for-4 against Canton with three RBI and a double.
Pittsburg's Elyssia Lemelle hit .375 with two triples, two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored.
Elysian Fields' Morgan Shaw hit .438 with three doubles, a triple, six RBI and three runs scored. Teammate Corrisa McPhail hit .400 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases.
West Rusk's Piper Morton banged out 15 hits, including four doubles, four home runs and a triple, adding eight RBI, 16 runs scored and four walks from the leadoff spot for the Lady Raiders.
Tatum's Yahnya Acevedo hit .647 for the week with an OB percentage of .714 and 13 runs scored.
Hughes Springs' Karmen Searcy hit .667 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored and six walks - all with one day of practice after the Lady Mustangs' basketball season. Teammate Emma McKinney hit .647 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI, 10 runs scored and eight stolen bases, and Grace Pippin hit .643 with three doubles, a triple, six RBI, nine runs scored, three walks and six stolen bases.
Beckville's Reese Dudley went 9-for-15 at the dish with five runs scored and one RBI.
Troup's Bailey Blanton hit .545 in five games with a home run, a triple, a double, three hit by pitches, three RBI and four runs scored. Teammate Taylor Gillispie hit .533 with six runs scored, two doubles, a home run and an RBI.
Mineola's Kenleigh Aguirre hit .769 in six games with six RBI, five stolen bases and a 1.385 slugging percentage
Rusk's Faith Long hit .714 with a .2464 OPS, a double, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and seven stolen bases.