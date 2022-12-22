Gilmer senior Peyton Warren earned Most Valuable Player honors, and regional finalist Spring Hill earned five superlatives with the release of the District 17-4A All-District Volleyball team for the 2022 season.
Spring Hill’s Andrew Harbison and Gilmer’s Keirsten Seahorn shared Coach of the Year honors. Other superlatives went to Co-Most Valuable Setters Tyiah Mack of Spring Hill and Camille Freeman of Henderson, Most Valuable Hitter Lacey Wilson of Gilmer, Co-Defensive MVP’s Abby Fisher of Spring Hill and Talynn Williams of Carthage, Most Valuable Blocker Bryonne Brooks of Kilgore, Server of the Year Carolann Bowles of Spring Hill and Co-Newcomers of the Year Lesley Sanchez of Spring Hill and McKenzie Ortigo of Carthage.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Spring Hill: Abby Caron, Carli Manasse, Natalie Fisher; Gilmer: Carly Dean, Mallory Tate; Carthage: Jakyra Roberts, Mara Hodges; Henderson: Kara Washington; Kilgore: Alana Mumphrey; Chapel Hill: Shyla Starks; Center: Lanaijah Johnson.
SECOND TEAM
Spring Hill: Halee Bray, Faith Copeland; Gilmer: Kyleigh Pate, Kahlyen Johnston; Carthage: Jacie Bagley, Emily Bitter, Addison Rowe: Henderson: Abbey Everitt, Kate Charlo; Kilgore: Catherine Dennis, Isabell Witt; Chapel Hill: Ciara Brown; Landry Binning; Center: Kaylee Cox.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Caylee Lewis, Delaney Gray, Savannah Irwin; Kilgore: Reese Burgess, Brooke Couch, Maddison Harris, Summer Hayden-Epps, Ashtyn Lucas, Maleah Thurmond, Jazmine Vasquez, Maurine Witt; Henderson: Addison Standley, Ty’Ra Mosley, Libby Rockey, Ashlee Rodriguez, Nolyn Norris, Tara McNew; Gilmer: Alexis Monts, Alexis Kemp, Jayna Rucker, Alex Werbeck, Lindsay Swanson; Carthage: Daniela Farias, Sanaa Williams, Ryleigh Green; Chapel Hill: Saryiah Henderson, Alexis Martinez, Hillary Crist, Kerra Moore-Eubanks; Center: Gabbrielle Whisenant, Mickihiya Cartwright, Jadan Samford, Madison Pieper.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Faith Copeland, Caylee Lewis, Abby Caron, Lesley Sanchez, Abby Fisher, Tyhia Mack, Carolann Bowles, Savannah Irwin, Halee Bray, Natalie Fisher; Kilgore: Summer Hayden-Epps, Ashtyn Lucas, Jazmine Vasquez, Isabell Witt, Catherine Dennis, Reese Burgess, Bryonne Brooks; Carthage: Emily Bitter, Mara Hodges, JaKyra Roberts, Brooke Whitaker, Talynn Williams, Jacie Bagley, Ryleigh Green, McKenzie Ortigo, Sanaa Allison Williams, Reagan Beatty, Daniela Farias, Addison Rowe; Gilmer: Kyleigh Pate, Carly Dean, Peyton Warren, Kahlyen Johnston, Lindsay Swanson, Mallory Tate, Alexis Monts, Alexis Kemp, Lacey Wilson, Alex Werbeck, Jayna Rucker; Henderson: Abbey Everit, Camile Freeman, Ty’Ra Mosley, Kara Washington, Kate Charlo, Addison Standley; Chapel Hill: Ciara Brown, Kerra Moore-Eubanks, Hillary Crist, Landry Binning, Skye Figueroa, Mersaydez Lewis, Alexis Martinez, Shyla Starks, Tierra Borel; Center: Kaylee Cox.