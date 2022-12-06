Hawkins senior Jordyn Warren and Hallsville junior Anthon McDermott earned Longview News-Journal Basketball Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played Nov. 28-Dec. 3.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Warren averaged 20 points per game and set career-highs for scoring twice in five games for the Lady Hawks last week.
She opened the week with a career-best 31 points, adding three rebounds, four steals and four assists against Tyler HEAT on Tuesday. Two days later in a tournament opener, she had 16 points and three rebounds against Tyler HEAT, and later that day she dropped in 33 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
On Friday, Warren recorded a double-double with 15 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and an assist against Sabine and she finished the week with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists in a 58-41 win over host team White Oak in the title game of the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament.
McDermott and Hallsville played in four games at the Royse City Tournament, where he averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, three steals and 1.7 assists to help lead the Bobcats to a third-place finish.
The Bobcat standout had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 48-37 win over Royse City in the third-place game of the tournament. That followed outings of 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a win over Bryan Adams, 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in a win over Nevada Community and 23 points, four rebounds and four steals in a loss to North Forney.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Longview’s T’Asia McGee averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds, six assists and five steals per game in five outings.
Playing four games against 4A teams and one against a 5A team, Tatum’s Kamdyn Scott averaged 12.3 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals per contest. She had highs of 18 points and seven steals against 4A Liberty-Eylau and six blocks against 5A Nacogdoches. Teammate Aundrea Bradley averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.2 assists in four games.
Sabine’s Ashlynn Davis averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in five games last week. She scored in twin figures three times – dropping in 16 twice – and had 10 rebounds in one game. Her 16 points against Elysian Fields on Saturday pushed her over 500 points for her career.
Canton’s Amari Welch opened the week with a triple-double (30 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) against Saltillo, and then averaged seven points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game in five games at the Winnsboro Tournament.
BOYS
White Oak’s Zac Jacyno averaged 18 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and 32 minutes played in five games for the Roughnecks last week.
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams scored 31 points and added five assists, three steals, one charge taken, four turnovers and six rebounds against Tatum and added 18 points, five assists and seven rebounds against Frankston.
Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game last week.
Center’s MarMar Evans averaged 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals per game in leading the Roughriders to a third-place finish at the Lufkin Tournament. Center, a 3A team, defeated 5A New Caney Porter and College Station and 4A Hudson and Jacksonville.