Waskom teammates Cole Watson and D.J. Feaster, who helped lead the Wildcats to a berth in the state semifinals, shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 11-3A Division II All-District Football Team for 2021.
Watson, a sophomore, carried 153 times for 1,279 yards and 27 touchdowns, completed 44 of 85 passes for 904 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 20 tackles on defense.
Feaster carried 84 times for 1,408 yards and 22 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 152 yards and two scores and finished with 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception.
Other superlative honors went to Waskom’s Tesean Hamilton and Elysian Fields’ William Goodnight (Offensive MVP), Waskom’s Zay Thomas (Defensive MVP), Waskom’s Ezequiel Vasquez (Offensive line MVP), Waskom’s Carter Watson and Harleton’s Taber Childs (Defensive line MVP), Queen City’s Clint Wiley (Offensive Newcomer), Waskom’s Trey Stevenson (Defensive Newcomer), Waskom’s Markus Gonzales (Utility) and the Waskom coaching staff.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs; Running back: Jayvis Jones, Waskom; Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs; Receiver: Carson Gonzalez, Waskom; Jeremy Kyle, Ore City; Quiyon Elison, Queen City; Braden Manning, Elysian Fields; Valdo Gomez, New Diana; Tight end: Chase Brown, Hughes Springs; Jaden Johnson, Harleton; Line: Eddy Magdaleno, Waskom; Laynce Welch, Waskom; Lazaro Torres, Waskom; Clay Fant, Waskom; Grant Dickson, Elysian Fields; Gage Parker, Elysian Fields; Cade Canfield, Harleton; Mikey Lanier, Hughes Springs; Kicker: Valdo Gomez, New Diana; Ezequiel Ruiz, Waskom; Punter: Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs; Valdo Gomez, New Diana
DEFENSE
Line: Daveion Williams, Waskom; Bubba Coleman, Waskom; Clay Fant, Waskom; Jose Arrellano, Hughes Springs; Matthew Morgan, Elysian Fields; Outside linebacker: Diego Smith, Waskom; Trell Devers, Elysian Fields; Jeremiah Drayton, Queen City; Inside linebacker: Jace Greenslate, Elysian Fields; Cole Edwards, Hughes Springs; Van Ring, Harleton; Back: Jayvis Jones, Waskom; Carson Gonzalez, Waskom; Nick Brown, Hughes Springs; Chris Haigh, Elysian Fields; Desmond Harrison, Elysian Fields
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Landon Swank, Elysian Fields; Running back: Brett Byrd, Ore city; Jeremiah Drayton, Queen City; Dravian Rather, Elysian Fields; Receiver: Anthony Zuniga, Waskom; Rylee Green, Queen City; Blake Martin, Elysian Fields; Zane Stroman, Harleton; Omari Jones, New Diana; Line: Texan Lancaster, Hughes Springs; Peyton Murray, Harleton; Dylan Howell, New Diana; Pablo Leyva, Ore City; Aaron Jones, Queen City; Walker Jefferson, Elysian Fields; Cody Hargett, Elysian Fields; Kicker: Luis Lara, Ore City; Punter: Braden Manning, Elysian Fields
DEFENSE
Line: Jaden Johnson, Harleton; Logan Shiflet, New Diana; Noah Garcia, Ore City; Ke’Idie Harrison, Queen City; Remington Sipes, Elysian Fields; Jayden Anderson, Elysian Fields; Outside linebacker: Tyler Davis, Waskom; Bubba McPhail, Elysian Fields; Stone Sampson, Hughes Springs; Inside linebacker: Cason Hughes, Ore City; Matt Dykes, Waskom; Caron Whitworth, New Diana; Back: Blaine Cornelius, Harleton; Q’Utarrius Thomas, Elysian Fields; Alex Shelton, Queen City; Emanuel Baird, Hughes Springs; Allen Nigreville, Ore City; Cohle Sherman, New Diana
HONORABLE MENTION
Hughes Springs: Christopher Sandifor, Matthew Zamarrippa, Trent Bolden: New Diana: Tailor Rosales; Queen City: Delvon Federick, Clint Wooding, Mason Stringer, Cedric Davis; Elysian Fields: Jayon Phelps, Mike Holmes, Lawson Swnk, Judson Illingworth, Caden Plemmons, Cody Hargett; Ore City: Jon Tatum, Colby Plasterer, Jasper Holt, Trevor Harris, Dylan Campbell, Caleb Davidson, Ryan Webb, Ryan Gorman, Blake Coppedge, A.J. Gabaldon; Harleton: Cameron Johnson, Carson Brown, Kyle Wright, Lane Woods, Max Ramirez, Luke Ratcliff, Blaine Cornelius, Sammy Duncan, Hunter Shirts, Braden Hopkins, Colby Raiborn, Blake Weaver; Waskom: Jose Hernandez, Ty Moore