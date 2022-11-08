Tatum’s Cole Watson and West Rusk’s Jimmie Harper both did double duty this past week in helping their teams close out the regular season with wins.
For their efforts, Watson is the Longview News-Journal’s Offensive Player of the Week, and Harper earned Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Watson had solid numbers on defense in Tatum’s 63-17 win over Atlanta, but his direction of the Eagle offense and the stats he put up on that side of the ball helped his team move to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in district play.
The Eagle standout carried 15 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 8 passes for 65 yards. His scoring runs came early in the second quarter (8 yards) and then with 3:16 left in a wild second quarter on a 59-yard jaunt that gave Tatum a 35-27 halftime lead.
For the season, Watson has carried 157 times for 1,336 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 35 of 79 passes for 577 yards and four scores. A year ago at Waskom, he rushed for 1,400 yards, passes for 880 yards and had had 39 total touchdowns.
On the defensive side against Atlanta, Watson recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks to give him 66 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the year.
Tatum will open the playoffs on Friday at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant with a 7 p.m. game against Mount Vernon.
Harper made an impact on offense in a district-clinching win over Edgewood – catching four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown – but he was an absolute terror on the defensive side.
The senior standout recorded 21 tackles – 15 solos – to go along with three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a quarterback pressure, a 40-yard interception return.
A year ago, Harper finished with 109 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. In 10 games this season, he has 97 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, six QB pressures, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a defensive TD while rushing for five touchdowns and catching 23 passes for 347 yards and two scores.
West Rusk (8-2) opens the playoffs on Friday against Paul Pewitt with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg.