A new era of Longview Lobo boys basketball began with the high school campus arrival of varsity head coach Sam Weaver on Wednesday, and the McNeil, Arkansas-native couldn’t wait to start his first job in Texas.
“Great facilities, great school, great community, and I’ve heard nothing but good things about the kids from here,” Weaver said of what lured him to the Longview position.
“Texas for a long time is known for great athletes,” he added. “From my time as a college head coach in recruiting the state of Texas, basketball is really good here. The [Lobo] Coliseum in itself is an unbelievable high school facility. You don’t see this in the state of Arkansas. This reminds me of coaching in college. It really does. I think it will be a fun experience. A lot of hard work yet to be done, but we’ve got everything that we need to be successful.”
Weaver explored the job, and found a familiar name in Longview High School principal James Brewer. He also talked with various coaches, and realized that Longview was a can’t-miss opportunity.
“After doing some research about it, I found out that I knew someone in the administration in Mr. Brewer,” said Weaver. “Talking to coaches about the program and community, I found out what a great place it was. Everything that everybody said, it’s lived up to it.”
Longview has a proud basketball tradition, and Weaver is the right man to continue to push the high school’s boys basketball program in the right direction. He brings over 40 years of coaching experience to his new role, and has been both a high school and college coach during his career.
The former Henderson State University and Three Rivers Community College basketball player has guided Texarkana Arkansas High’s program since 2016, and has also led high school programs in Clarksville, Arkansas and Kennett, Missouri during his long career.
At the college level, he served as a head coach at Alcorn State University, Henderson State and Philander Smith College, and was an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State University, Drake University, Missouri Southern State University, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, University of Northern Iowa, and Mississippi State University.
“Everything is about development,” Weavers said of how he plans on continuing his success at the high school level. “You have to take what mom and dad send you, so there has to be a strong focus on skill and body development, and a level of understanding of the game. We [also] want to be a very good defensive and rebounding team. You give your kids an opportunity to work in the summer and fall, and you see the biggest jump in improvement after Christmas.”