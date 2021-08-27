It's the finish line of our Forty Hours of Football. Enjoy the games tonight (and tomorrow)!
LONGVIEW VS. DENTON RYAN
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco
Coaches
Longview: John King
Denton Ryan: Dave Henigan
Up next: Marshall at Longview; Denton Guyer at Denton Ryan
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALLPlayers to watch
Longview: Jalen Hale (39 receptions, 700 yards and 11 touchdowns) … De’Qualin Vaughn … Taylor Tatum … Jax Norman … Jordan Allen … Blair Williams
Denton Ryan: Austin Jordan (two interceptions) … Anthony Hill (80 tackles) … Mason Davis (nine sacks)
Keys: Longview will have immediate success when it throws the ball to Hale, but the playmaking abilities of fellow downfield threat Vaughn and backfield bulldozer Tatum will also come into play against 2022 Texas commit Jordan, undeclared five-star 2023 prospect Hill and the rest of the Denton Ryan defense.
WHEN DENTON RYAN HAS THE BALLPlayers to watch
Longview: Devean Isaac (66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks) … Ta’Darion Boone (31 tackles, six passes broken up and three tackles for loss) … Willie Nelson … D.K. Stanford … Jessie Fairchild … Jeremiah Rougely
Denton Ryan: Kalib Hicks (838 yards and five touchdowns) … Jordyn Bailey (510 yards and seven touchdowns) … Michael Davis (333 yards and four touchdowns)
Keys: Longview expects a lot from Isaac and Boone after their dominant defensive performances in 2020, but other Lobos will need to step up to slow down Denton Ryan offensive playmakers Hicks, Bailey and Davis.
Did you know: This will be the second-ever meeting between the two storied high school football programs, with the first being a 27-9 win for Denton Ryan against Longview in the 2020 Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal … Longview and Denton Ryan have combined for five football state championships and seven football state runner-up finishes … The 2021 matchup will be featured in the inaugural Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco … Longview five-star 2023 recruit Jalen Hale has over 30 college football offers.
NACOGDOCHES VS. KILGORE
When/Where: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Notable
Kilgore: DL Alex Chavez (56 tackles, 3 sacks) … WR Jermaine Roney (39 catches, 519 yards) … DB Marcaelin Caraway (53 tackles) … DB Davin Rider (94 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions) … LB Chris Ervin (75 tackles) … PK Kris Baldoza (64-66 PAT; 7-10 FG)
Nacogdoches: LB Brandon Jones (47 tackles, 3 sacks) … WR D’Marea Weaver (24 catches, 371 yards, 2 TD) … QB Gus Smith … OL Ryan Larson (6-3, 247) … DB Brennan Jones (34 tackles, 2 interceptions)
Did you know: Clint Fuller is just the third head football coach at Kilgore High School since 1994, following Mike Vallery (1995-2009) and Mike Wood (2010-2020) … Fuller comes to Kilgore after serving as Pleasant Grove’s defensive coordinator
Up next: Kilgore at Hallsville; Lufkin at Nacogdoches
LIBERTY-EYLAU VS. PINE TREE
When/Where: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Pine Tree: LB Dallas Dixon (3 sacks) … DL Mark Daniels … RB Ethan Morgan (130 carries, 775 yards, 9 TD) … DL/TE Daelyn Evans (6-5, 270) … OL Brode Hodges … DL Amahad Washington (36 tackles, 4 sacks) … DB Jeremiah Blinks (3 interceptions)
Liberty-Eylau: DL De’Von King (48 tackles) … LB Mike Riley (59 tackles) … OL Jason Murphy (6-3, 295) … QB Jaydin Hampton (1,274 yards, 10 TD passing) … Chris Lewis (32 catches, 367 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Evans, a sophomore, has already received offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Central Florida and UTSA … After missing the playoffs from 2002 through 2016, Pine Tree has been to the postseason three of the past four seasons … Liberty-Eylau has missed the playoffs just once since 2013
Up next: Lindale at Pine Tree; Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau
TYLER HIGH VS. TEXAS HIGHWhen/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Texarkana
Radio: KTBB 97.5-FM/600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Clayton Neville)
Keep an eye on
Tyler: No. 0 QB Derrick McFall (5-10, 170, Soph.) ... No. 3 QB Eli Holt (6-1, 185, Sr.) ... No. 33 RB/Lion LB De’Marion Dewberry (5-10, 180, Jr.) ... No. 4 RB JaMichael Cooper (5-7, 165, Soph.) ... No. 60 C Jordan Jackson (5-11, 275, Sr.) ... No. 52 LT Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... No. 55 RT/NG Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... LG No. 71 Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... RG No. 65 John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... X/CB No. 17 Zachuan Williams (6-1, 170, Soph.) ... A/CB No. 2 Kameron Key (5-10, 165, Sr.) ... Y No. 1 Makavion Potts (5-8, 170, Jr.) ... Z/SS No. 7 Montrell Wade (6-1, 175, Jr.) ... No. 11 DE Jace Sanford (6-3, 205, Soph.) ... No. 46 DE Jordan Dews (5-10, 205, Sr.) ... No. 8 FS Xavier Tatum (6-0, 180, Jr.) ... No. 13 WLB Alex Santiago (5-10, 185, Jr.) ... No. 25 MLB Jakyron Lacy (6-0, 205, Sr.) ... No. 16 SLB Ladarius Franklin (5-10, 165, Soph.)
Texas High: No. 12 QB Brayson McHenry (6-0, 180, Sr.) ... No. 3 DL Derrick Brown (6-5, 205, Sr.), No. 2 RB Braylon Stewart (5-10, 190, Sr.) ... No. 4 DB Jalen Jones (6-1, 165, Sr.), No. 27 LB Javarous Tyson (6-0, 210, Sr.), No. 77 OL Qu’shawn McCulloch (6-4, 290, Sr.) ... No. 72 OL John Jack (6-4, 265, Jr.) ... No. 33 LB Alex Hines (6-1, 185, Jr.) ... No. 1 WR T.J. Gray (6-3, 168, Soph.). ... No. 7 DE Braxton White (6-5, 225, Sr.) ... No. 9 WR Blake Rogers (6-0, 175, Sr.), No. 11 LB Darrin Finley (6-3, 210, Sr.) ... No. 18 TE Nate Mennie (6-4, 220, sr.) ... No. 22 DB Michael Thomas (5-11, 175, Sr.) ... No. 95 DL Brandon Childs (5-10, 230, Jr.).
Did you know: The Tigers are favored by 32 points according to TexasFootball.com. ... The Lions had won six straight against the Tigers until last year, a 41-21 victory by Texas High in Tyler. ... Tyler still leads the series 40-29-2. ... The teams first met in 1926 with Tyler winning 6-0. ... The Lions have appeared in five state championship games, winning three. Tyler has appeared in the playoffs 38 times. ... The Tigers have won one state title in their one appearance. They have made the playoffs 37 times. ... Last year, Texas High was 11-1, with its lone loss a 62-42 decision to Crosby in the area round of the playoffs. ... Texas High has won 13 consecutive regular season games dating to 2019. ... The Lions are scheduled to wear their new white jerseys with Tyler in blue across the front with blue helmets, blue pants, blue socks and blue shoes.
Up next: Tyler Legacy vs. Tyler; Texas High at Arkansas High
TYLER LEGACY VS. LUFKIN
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Notable
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (194 carries, 1,666 yards, 20 TDs) … RB Bryson Donnell (165 carries, 1,159 yards, 12 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud … DB Aaron Sears … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Kade Fry … QB Luke Wolf … QB Bruce Bruckner … WR Elijah Howard … DB Cayden Starks … LB Jordan Ford … LB Jett Stanger … LB LaBrendo Flowers ... DL Travis Jackson
Lufkin: WR Cameron Jackson … OL Trent Mosby … OL Aaron McMillian … DL Tre Jenkins … DB Ma’Kaleb Credit … DB Ladarius Jackson … QB Elijah Moody
Did you know: Lufkin leads the overall series 38-17-1 … The Red Raiders won last year’s meeting 70-32 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium … The 2020 meeting was the first meeting between the teams since 2015 when the Red Raiders led 42-3 at one point before Lufkin won 52-49 in overtime … Lufkin was 6-5 last season and extended its playoff streak to 23 consecutive seasons.
Up next: Tyler Legacy at Tyler; Lufkin at Nacogdoches
SPRING HILL VS. SABINE
When/Where: James Bamberg Stadium, Liberty City
Notable
Spring Hill: QB Jax Stovall (56 of 101, 750 yards, 9 TD) … RB Devaunte Powers (155 carries, 820 yards, 8 TD) … DL Cameron Webb (65 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 12 TFL) … Grayson Crews … OL Gavin Amerson (Graded out at 93 percent with 35 pancakes) … OL Tony Natera (Graded out at 95 percent with 40 pancakes) … DL Bayne Brinkman (52 tackles, 3 sacks) … LB Brooks Hill (71 tackles)
Sabine: QB Jace Burns1,320 passing yards; 590 rushing yard) … LB Daylon Branham (110 tackles) … LB/RB Brannigan Willige (70 tackles; 329 rushing yards) … LB Carter Patterson (90 tackles) … WR Alex Galyean (20 catches, 176 yards) … DB Kile Stripland (34 tackles) … DB Cayden Fortson (45 tacles) … OL Connor Hubbard
Did you know: After missing the playoffs each season from 2008 through 2018, Spring Hill has made the playoffs each of the past two years … Sabine has been to the playoffs eight times in school history, but half of those trips have come since 2014
Up next: Gladewater at Spring Hill; Sabine at West Rusk
HALLSVILLE VS. HENDERSONWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Notable
Hallsville: WR Carter Rojas (5-10, 170) … OL Chris Tinsley (6-0, 175) … RB Elijah Nicholson (5-10, 185) … QB Carter Rogas … DB Keylin Fite (5-8, 140) … LB Jarrett Craig (5-10, 200) … DL Cortavian McMillan (6-1, 225) … LB Hayden Branson (5-8, 195)
Henderson: RB Ya’corus Porter (5-7, 167) … WR Devin Pillips (6-3, 176) … QB Donovan Davis … RB Ty Fuller … DB Tobaius Jackson (5-10, 170) … LB Kyler Branham (5-11, 165) … DL Devin Fields (5-11, 217) … DB Trust Carston (6-0, 160)
Did you know: The last time these two teams met was in 2013 when the Bobcats defeated the Lions 35-22.
FORNEY VS. WHITEHOUSEWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Notable
Forney: OL Reese Mercer … TE Nick Newville … LB Caden Cross … RB/DB Stephens … DL Tristan Bennett … QB Jake White … ATH Alijah Merkson … WR Ronnie Harrison
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti …DB Jayden Brandon … WR DeCarlton Wilson … WR Reed Alexander … DB Dominic Rayford … DB Zach Norvell
Did you know: This will be the first game for new Whitehouse head coach Kyle Westerberg, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Barbers Hill … Forney will also debut its new head coach as Jeff Fleener joins the Jackrabbits from Mesquite, where he led the Skeeters to a 17-25 record in four seasons, including winning records and playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019 … Whitehouse won last year’s meeting 31-15.
Up next: Forney at Midlothian; Royse City at Whitehouse
JACKSONVILLE VS. CRANDALLWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Pirate Stadium, Crandall
Notable
Jacksonville: WR Devin McCuin … OL Aiden Gray … RB Isaiah Mallard … QB Ryan McCown … DL Aiden Gay … DB Tony Penson … ATH Coda Canady … LB Jermaine Taylor … ATH Kalvin Bryant
Crandall: WR/DB Samuel Omosigo … RB Chris Abron … QB Jamonte Gordon-West … K Brandon Perez … OL Dorian Maple … DE Aidan Ross … WR Josh Smith
Did you know: McCown is the son of former Texas A&M quarterback Randy McCown and the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Josh and Luke McCown … Crandall won last season’s meeting 38-25.
Up next: Crandall at Kaufman; Palestine at Jacksonville
KAUFMAN VS. LINDALEWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Notable
Kaufman: WR Daylon Dickerson … QB Braxton Garmon … WR/DB Kendal Trudeau … OL/DL Taton Hicks … WR/DB Kylevon Morrow
Lindale: QB Sam Peterson (2,474 yards, 25 TDs passing) … WR Jacob Seekford (70 catches, 1,006 yards, 10 TDs) … LB Colton Widemon (114 tackles, 7 TFL) … DL Christian King (70 tackles, 6.5 sacks) … OL Will Hutchens .. TE/DL Cody Swaim … DL Omarr Webber … WR Evan Alford … OL Casey Poe … OL Trey Mazratian … OL Kieler Miller … RB Kasey Villareal
Did you know: Kaufman is in a district with three preseason top 10 teams in Class 4A Division I — No. 1 Argyle, No. 3 Melissa and No. 7 Paris. The Lions open the season with No. 8 Lindale, which lost to Argyle in the Class 4A Division I championship in 2020 … Lindale took a 32-27 win in last season’s meeting — one of 13 victories for the Eagles in 2020.
Up next: Crandall at Kaufman … Lindale at Pine Tree
CHAPEL HILL VS. GREENVILLEWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Britain Chevrolet Cadillac Field at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville
Notable
Chapel Hill: WR Solomon Macfoy … WR Deuce McGregor … ATH Tyson Berry … WR Ahstin Watkins … QB/P Tyler Jones … OL Keyvian Huddleston … LB Brack Dyer … DL Ladainian Mosley … LB Jatavion Watson … RB JK Davis.
Greenville: DB Kadarrion Johnson … DL Dy’Shaun Grigsby … RB Ottugas Johnson … DL Jalen Mapps … QB Joe Galay
Did you know: Chapel Hill went three rounds deep in the postseason in 2020 … Greenville has made the playoffs in two straight seasons after not advancing to the playoffs since 2003 … Chapel Hill and Greenville didn’t face off last season.
Up next: Chapel Hill vs. Livingston at SFA; Greenville at Frisco Liberty
ATHENS VS. BROWNSBOROWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bear Stadium, Brownsboro
Notable
Athens: QB Ty Arroyo (102-185, 1,241 yards, 10 TDs; 93 carries, 524 yards, 6 TDs) … LB/DB Gage Friedrich … ATH Grant Yudizky … RB JeCorey Roberts … OL John Hayes … WR Jorien Ray … DB Trey Manning (63 tackles)
Brownsboro: ATH Kyle Nichols … OL/DL CJ Cofer … WR Jackson Epperson … QB/ATH Jaxyn Rogers … QB/ATH Lane Epperson … WR Gekyle Baker … DL Aiden Hardin
Did you know: This game is dubbed the “Highway 31 Championship” … Brownsboro is now under the direction of Lance Connot, who was 7437 in stops at Detroit and Rivercrest … Athens won last year’s meeting 42-28.
Up next: Life Waxahachie at Athens; Fairfield at Brownsboro
JEFFERSON VS. PITTSBURGWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Notable
Jefferson: OL Lucas Polver (6-255) … RB Luke McMullen (5-11) … WR Ashton Williams (5-9, 150) … OL Bryce Clark (6-1, 250) … OL Joseph Woods (6-2, 225) … DL Isaiah McDonald (6-2, 215) … LB Ryan Yeater (5-10, 185) … DL Knox Tomlinson … DB Ronald Garrett (5-9, 145)
Pittsburg: RB Brayden Bolton (5-10, 185) … OL Edward Simmons (6-4, 325) … TE Ty Price (5-10, 215) … LB Christian Bates (6-1, 250) … DL Bralyn Johnson (6-4, 225) … DL Nathan Thompson (6-2, 250)
Did you know: This is the fourth straight year for these two teams to meet as the Bulldogs have won all three of the previous meetings with a combined score of 121-64. The Pirates are under the direction of first-year head coach Triston Abron.
Up next: Jefferson at Center; Pittsburg at Mount Vernon
WHITE OAK VS. HARLETONWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Field, Harleton
Notable
Harleton: RB Taber Childs (6-2, 210) … TE Jayden Johnson (6-2, 250) … OL Max Ramirez (6-0, 280) … WR Blake Weaver (5-9, 160) … LB Blake Blassinggame (5-8, 180) … LB Van Ring (5-10, 180) … DB Cameron Johnson (6-0, 165) … LB Braden Hopkins (6-0, 175)
White Oak: QB Cayson Siegly (6-2, 150) … WR Dylan Creager (5-11, 155) … OL Dylan Miller (6-1, 210) … WR Sam Dusek … DB Rylan Friddell (5-1, 145) … DE Rylie Redden (6-3, 235) … DL Ryan Owens.
Did you know: Max McGee of the Green Bay Packers scored the first touchdown of a Super Bowl. McGee is a White Oak native. These two teams were slated to meet a year ago but the contest was canceled due to COVID.
Up next: Beckville at Harleton; Ore City at White Oak
ELYSIAN FIELDS VS. HARMONYWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Notable
Elysian Fields: RB William Goodnight (6-0, 215) … WR Braden Manning (6-3, 205) … RB Trel Devers (5-10, 165) … OL Gage Parker (6-2, 265) … OL Fred Hardeman (5-11, 235) … DL Cody Hargett (5-10, 210) … DB Landon Swank (6-2) … DB Chris Haigh
Harmony: RB Kyle Henry … QB Boston Seahorn … RB Evan Webber … OL Kayden Ballard … OL Nick Byrd … LB Aron Bell … DL Andrew Mullins … LB Clayon Hays … DB Chris Arellano
Did you know: The Yellow Jackets won last year’s meeting 34-20. It was the first time the two schools went head-to-head on the gridiron since 2011 when the Jackets escaped in with a narrow 14-13 victory.
Up next: Joaquin at Elysian Fields; Hughes Springs at Harmony
WASKOM VS. GARRISONWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Garrison
Notable
Waskom: RB DJ Feaster (5-10, 175) … FB Tesean Hamilton (6-0, 190) … QB Cole Watson (6-1, 195) … LB Markus Gonzales (5-7, 155) … OL Ezequiel Vasquez (6-2, 295) … DB Jayvis Jones … DL Daveon Williams
Garrison: OL Cason Curbow … WR Chad Henderson … QB Brayden Davidson … RB Omarion Rasberry … DB Maxwell Gipson … DE Dacallier … DB Isaac McCrumby
Did you know: Waskom kept its foot on the gas to come away with the 47-6 win in last year’s contest. The last time the two teams met prior to that was in the 2017 playoffs where the Wildcats won 57-28.
Up next: Waskom vs. Brookshire Royal; Brook Hill at Garrison
VAN VS. PALESTINEWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Notable
Van: QB Jackson Rainey (2,171 yards, 20 TDs passing) … WR Luka Kozhev (43 catches, 695 yards, 6 TDs) … DB Garrett Florey (110 tackles) … LB Beau Barton (92 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks) … WR/DB Brayden Bradshaw … DL KD Erskine … LB Braydon Hullum
Palestine: OL Jarrett Henry … RB/DB Taj’Shawn Wilson … RB/LB Shedrick Dudley (95 carries, 800 yards) … RB/DB Jermney Walker … OL Mason Mitchell … OL Kaleb Hagans … TE/DL Anthony McLaughlin
Did you know: Van recovered four onside kicks in the third quarter of its playoff loss to Caddo Mills last season … Palestine has two consecutive trips to the postseason after a five-year hiatus. Lance Angel, who is in his third season back at Palestine, has led the Wildcats to their last five playoff appearances. Palestine has made the playoffs in five of Angel’s six seasons in the helm, missing in 2010, but reaching the postseason in 2011-13 and then the past two seasons … Van won last season’s meeting 33-7.
Up next: Malakoff at Van; Palestine at Jacksonville
MABANK VS. BULLARDWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Panther Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Mabank: RB/LB Caleb Goforth … OL Raul Carrasco … TE Braxton McCabe … DL Kaizen Burrows … DB JJ Flores
Bullard: OL/DL Kade Verden … QB Blake Blain … RB Luke Williams … OL/DL Kain Williams … OL/DL Wyatt McCullough … LB Stevin Kemp … DB Case Bowman
Did you know: Mabank has won more games (10) the past two seasons than it had in 2012-18 combined (8) … Mabank hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2007 … Bullard has been in the playoffs in three straight seasons … Bullard won last season’s meeting 17-12.
Up next: Kemp at Mabank; Bullard at Caddo Mills
FAIRFIELD VS. RUSKWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, Rusk
Notable
Fairfield: QB Kaden Crawford … LB Hayden Braswell … OL Logan Walker … DL Carson Gallegos … RB/DB Jalyn Daniels … DB/RB Daryan Harris … LB Rowdy Hand
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (1,080 yards, 17 TDs) … LB Caleb Ferrara … WR Heston Kelly … WR Trey Deverauex … DB Aiden McCown … DB JD Thompson … OL Micah Givens … OL Donovan Burist … DB Chris Lawson … DL Tarrant Sunday … RB/DB Chris Lawson
Did you know: Rusk had to forfeit its bi-district playoff game in 2020 due to COVID-19 … Owen and Aiden McCown are the sons of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. Owen McCown is committed to Colorado … Fairfield starts the season with three straight road games — at Rusk, Brownsboro and Athens … Rusk won last season’s meeting 42-14.
Up next: Fairfield at Brownsboro; Rusk at Crockett
MINEOLA VS. CANTONWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Norris Birdwell Stadium, Canton
Notable
Mineola: RB/DB Dawson Pendergrass (144 carries, 1,274 yards, 19 TDs; 34 catches, 579 yards, 7 TDs; 63 tackles, 7 INTs) … QB TJ Moreland (46-82, 690 yards, 9 TDs) … WR/DB Jaxon Holland … OL/DL Kaleb Barton … OL Nate Griffin … DB Coy Anderson … DL/WR Julian Ramos
Canton: WR JaBraylon Pickens (538 yards, 12 TDs) … OL Preston Yarber … QB Jason Brisbois (1,566 yards, 15 TDs) … DL Jaden Brown … DB Chanston Prox … DB Kameron Shaw … DL Chisum Wycough
Did you know: Mineola’s two losses last season were both to Mount Vernon by a total of eight points — 23-20 and 12-7 … Pendergrass has offers from Arkansas, Baylor and UTSA … Mineola won last season’s meeting 30-14.
Up next: Wills Point at Mineola; Canton at Paris North Lamar
GRANDVIEW VS. MALAKOFFWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
Notable
Grandview: WR/DB Kason English … RB Gavin Leftwich … OL Caleb Bayer … QB/LB Brycen Davis … OL Garrett Holmes … WR Jayden Mangrum … OL/DL Peyton Breton
Malakoff: RB Duce Hart (148 carries, 1,045 yards, 17 TDs) … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose (106 tackles) … OL/DL Lance Robertson … ATH Kannon Poteete … OL/DL Quintin Fulton … WR/DB Karter Fuller … LB Zack Studley … OL/DL Ryder Rogers
Did you know: Malakoff and Grandview have met five times in the past three seasons, including the 2018 Class 3A Division I state championship game. Grandview won the first four meetings, including 31-24 in overtime in the 2020 regular season, before Malakoff eliminated the Zebras 24-21 in the Class 3A Division I Region II semifinals last season.
Up next: Salado at Grandview; Malakoff at Van
ALTO VS. TROUPWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium, Troup
Notable
Alto: RB Je’Darius Bolton … OL Jesus Tellez … TE Isaack Weatherford … WR/DB Jackson Duplichain … WR Logan Rogers . RB Rashawn Mumphrey
Troup: QB Trevor Padia (1,321 yards passing, 626 yards rushing, 23 TDs) … WR Bracey Cover … LB Kaden Mahoney (136 tackles, 11 TFL) … OL Joel Newman … RB Kevin Pierce … LB Jovany Zavala … OL Jacob Baker … OL Bradley Adams … DB Trae Davis … DB Charles Boyd
Did you know: Alto missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2003 … Alum Lance Gamble is now the head coach for the Yellowjackets … Troup won last season’s meeting 27-0.
Up next: Alto at Timpson; Troup at Carlisle
WINONA VS. LONE OAKWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak
Notable
Winona: OL/DL Manny Garcia … WR/DB Demontra Brown … OL/DL Demarquay Ford … QB Nate Hampton … WR/DB Justin Johnson
Lone Oak: OL/DL Zak Eisenburg … WR/DB Kameron Robinson … QB/DB Adrian Dudgel … WR/DB Luke Ohannessian
Did you know: Winona missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014 … Lone Oak won last season’s meeting by forfeit.
Up next: Winona at Frankston; Eustace at Lone Oak
TIMPSON VS. FRANKSTONWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Notable
Timpson: RB/LB Braden Courtney … QB/DB Terry Bussey … OL Xander Stephens … DL Logan Depaepe … OL Jacoria Grace … LB L.T. Washington … WR Ja’vosiskieon Howard
Frankston: QB/DB Clayton Merritt (91 tackles) … OL/DL Alex Oxford … RB/DB Ryan Harper … OL/LB Jared Cook (105 tackles) … RB Kaymon Davis … WR/DB Kody Loebig
Did you know: Timpson went from five wins in 2019 to a program-high 14 wins and a state semifinal appearance in 2020 … Timpson won last season’s meeting 68-24.
Up next: Alto at Timpson; Winona at Frankston
WESTWOOD VS. CARLISLEWhen/Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Notable
Carlisle: LB Joel Fraser (113 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 QB pressures, 2 fumble recoveries) … RB Griff Rigdon (61 carries, 357 yards, 2 TD; 20 catches, 314 yards) … PK Aaron Gallegos (5-7 FG; 34-40 PAT
Westwood: LB Matthew Gomez … QB Lamarion Goodwyn … RB Kylance Parish (137 carries, 759 yards, 14 TD) … DL Xaryus Sheppard (50 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks) … DB Clayton Hart (54 tackles) …
Did you know: Gallegos is a three-time all-state kicker
Up next: Troup at Carlisle; Buffalo at Palestine Westwood
ALL SAINTS VS. BIG SANDYWhen/Where: Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Notable
All Saints: WR Cayden Mitcham … QB Will Morgan … OL Dustyn Rose
Big Sandy: LB Dakota Kitchen (78 tackles, 3 sacks) … OL Jesse Fenwick … RB/DB Sean Gregory (412 rushing yards; 54 tackles) … WR Jeremy DeZelle … OL Canyon Minter … LB Patrick Lelley (64 tackles, 4 sacks)
Did you know: Big Sandy went 0-8 last season, with three district games being lost by forfeit due to COVID-19 restrictions … All Saints played just three games last season, going 1-2
Up next: Alba-Golden at Big Sandy’ Mount Enterprise at All Saints
MAUD VS. HAWKINSWhen/Where: Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Notable
Maud: OL/DL Briley Barron) … QB Cason Lamb … RB Tucker Sanders
Hawkins: OL John Hester (6-6, 295) … RB Kayden Upchurch (1,140 yards, 9 TD rushing; 200 yards, 2 TD receiving) … FB Braden Adams (960 yards, 11 TD rushing; 179 receiving yards) … WR Jeramy Torres (12 catches, 209 yards, 5 TD) … LB Hunter Warrick … LB Derek Theriot
Did you know: Hester, who had 45 pancake blocks and 28 knockdowns, has given a verbal pledge to the University of New Mexico
Up next: James Bowie at Hawkins; Trenton at Maud
TATUM VS. CENTERWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Notable
Tatum: Trey Fite (44 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, six quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback knockdowns and one forced fumble) … Kendric Malone (1,846 passing yards, 365 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns) … C.J. Fite (27 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback pressures, two quarterback knockdowns and one recovered fumble)
Center: Jake Hanson … Christopher Evans … Makel Johnson
Did you know: The two football teams have battled in every season opener since 2018 … Center won the 2018 and 2019 meetings before Tatum bounced back with a thrilling 63-62 win in 2020 … Both teams won eight games last season
Up next: Daingerfield at Tatum; Jefferson at Center
ATLANTA VS. DAINGERFIELDWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Notable
Atlanta: De’Korian Parker (51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble) … Keith Kinney (598 yards) … Matthew Cauley (65 tackles and one interception)
Daingerfield: Dee Lewis (428 rushing yards, 321 passing yards, 246 receiving yards, 129 total tackles, 19 total touchdowns, 16 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one interception) … LeQuinetin Searcy (111 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures, three fumble recoveries and two sacks) … Aeryn Hampton (100 rushing yards, 32 passing yards, 28 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passing touchdowns, one interception, one fumble recovery and one rushing touchdown)
Did you know: Atlanta holds a 34-30-1 record against Daingerfield heading into the 66th edition of the football rivalry … The teams battled on the gridiron in 29 consecutive seasons between 1953 and 1981
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Atlanta; Daingerfield at Tatum
REDWATER VS. ORE CITYWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Notable
Redwater: Lathan Morgan (124 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, one interception and one sack) … David McKeever (97 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble) … Carson Bowman (60 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception)
Ore City: Brett Byrd … Jon Tatum … Jeremy Kyle
Did you know: Ore City beat Redwater 21-18 in 2020 … The teams split their meetings between 2004 and 2005
Up next: New Diana at Redwater; Ore City at White Oak
NEW BOSTON VS. NEW DIANAWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Diana
Notable
New Boston: Malachi Dorsey (375 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions) … Caden Glass … Isaac Goldsmith
New Diana: Logan Shiflet … Johnny Shadowen … Mason Calvery
Did you know: The teams will open the season against each other for the second straight season … New Boston beat New Diana 42-7 in 2020
Up next: DeKalb at New Boston; New Diana at Redwater
PAUL PEWITT VS. WINNSBOROWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Red Raider Stadium, Winnsboro
Notable
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (1,900 rushing yards) … Aden Weaver (47 tackles) … Amyree Johnson
Winnsboro: Zeb Fulmer … Rance Brown … Crayton Klika
Did you know: Both teams advanced to the postseason in 2020 … Paul Pewitt finished as a UIL 3A Division II Region III semifinalist and Winnsboro was a 3A Division I bi-district finalist
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Atlanta; Hooks at Winnsboro
QUEEN CITY VS. LINDEN-KILDAREWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden
Notable
Queen City: Aaron Jones … Jeremiah Drayton … Mason Stringer
Linden-Kildare: Jackson Lee … JaQuavious Birmingham … Taeshun Mitchell
Did you know: Linden-Kildare has a 34-8 record against Queen City … Queen City has won four of the last seven meetings in the series
Up next: Queen City at Union Grove; Linden-Kildare at Clarksville
OVERTON VS. BOLESWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan
Notable
Overton: Kadden Williams … Jaqulyn Brown … Jordan Menard
Boles: Donovan Barnes … Tyler Cummins … Caden Mize
Did you know: The teams will meet for a third straight season … Boles won 15-14 in 2019 and 34-0 in 2020
Up next: Overton at Burkeville; Boles at Como-Pickton
WILLS POINT VS. BROOK HILLWhen/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Wills Point: OL/DL Hayden Taylor (6-3, 255, Jr.), OL Kris Mayes (6-3, 330, Sr.), DB Montgomery Vandermeer (6-0, 180, Sr.), RB Kevin Witherspoon (5-10, 200, Sr.), DB Jace Daniel (5-10, 175, Sr.), QB Holden Fletcher (6-0, 180, Sr.) ... LB Justin Gern (6-0, 200, Jr.), WR Timothy Carroll (5-11, 190 Jr.) ... DB Joe Rolland (6-1, 175, Soph.).
Brook Hill: QB Jack Jordan ... RB/LB Nick LaRocca ... FB/DB Felipe Tristan ... WR Grayson Murry ... WR Jaylon Warren ... TE/DB Noah Langemeier ... OL Jack Crawly ... OL JT Hebert ... OL/DL John Englehart ... OL/DL Herman Herder-Conde ... OL/DL Alessandro Cairati ... DB Von Dawson ... DB Owen Funk ... DB Josh Collins ... LB Dorian Reyes ... LB Colton Richards ...
Did you know: This is the Seventh Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl. It is played as part of a variety of activities as a tribute to veterans, active duty military personnel and the nation’s first responders, Wally Dawkins, Brook Hill athletic director, said. ... Brook Hill head coach Scott Ryle is an Iraq war veteran where he served as a Recon Team Leader. ... The Warriors are 4-2 in the American Warrior Bowl.
Up next: Wills Point at Mineola; Brook Hill at Garrison
GRACE VS. AUSTIN REGENTSWhen/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Knights Field, Austin
Notable
Grace Community: OL Tanner Thyen (6-2, 255, Sr.) ... OL/DL Caleb Wilson (6-2, 240, Jr.) ... DL Eli Martin (5-11, 190, Sr.) ... QB Will Bozeman (5-9, 145, Jr.) ... RB Grant Turner (5-6, 155, Soph.) ... LB Tyler Anderson (5-10, 180, Sr.) ... DB/WR Landry Livingston (5-7, 135, Sr.)
Austin Regents: QB Drew Dickey (6-1, 206, Sr.) ... LB Weston Benson (6-1, 200, Sr.) ... K/P Will Stone (6-2, 175, Sr.) ... TE Tyler Kuo (6-3, 190, Jr.) ... LB Whitefield Powell (6-3, 190, Jr.)
Did you know: The Knights won the TAPPS Division II state championship with a 10-0 record and return 10 starters, including standout QB Drew Dickey, who has committed to Vanderbilt. He also had offers from Colorado State, Marshall and Maryland. Last year, Dickey passed for 1,732 yards and 21 TDs. He also rushed for 729 yards and 13 TDs
Up next: West at Grace Community; Austin Regents at Pflugerville Connally
ET CHARGERS VS. CHRISTIAN HERITAGEWhen/Where: Republic Field, Longview
Notable
ET Chargers: Dade Goforth … Luke Goforth … Evan Trimble … Gracyn Trimble … Major Taylor … Ethan Gallant … Elias Barr … Josh Dragoo … Vontay Robinson
CHCS: Trey Stone (1,266 total yards, 26 TDs; 51 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Cason Owens (350 total yards, 11 TD; 61 tackles) … Boaz Dyess (235 total yards, 4 TD; 57 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions) … Ethan Moczygemba (39 tackles) … Jake Mauldin (28 tackles) … Luke Land (17 tackles)
Did you know: Stone earned first team all-state honors as a defensive back and honorable mention accolades as a spread back
Up next: Christian Heritage at Fruitvale
UNION HILL VS. OAKWOODWhen/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Baker Field, Bryan
Notable
Union Hill: Jayke Bass (15 carries, 172 yards, 3 TD) … Logan Dunn (9 carries, 178 yards, 2 TD) … Ryan Brown (25 carries, 218 yards, 6 TD; 27 tackles) … Daniel Roberts … Devin Espinoza (123 kick return yards
Oakwood: Zach Nickerson … Isaiah Jacobs
Did you know: Union Hill has gone 21-3 in two seasons with Josh Bragdon as head coach
Up next: Union Hill at Dallas Lakehill; Smoking for Jesus Ministry at Oakwood