Andrew Tutt, Taylor Tatum, DK Reese and Kason Brooks, Longview: Tutt completed 7 of 15 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Lobos’ 23-21 loss to McKinney. Taylor rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass. Reese caught five passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Brooks finished with a team-leading 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
M.J. Cates and Jordan Taylor, Pine Tree: Cates carried nine times for 107 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 20 passes for 177 yards and a TD in the Pirates' loss to Van. Taylor caught two passes for 81 yards and a TD.
Trevor Allen, Dwaylon Richardson, Hayden Congdon, Cayson Fincher, Levi Mackey and Arsh Singh, Spring Hill: Allen completed 6 of 15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and carried eight times for 102 yards in a loss to Sabine. Congdon, Fincher and Mackey all recorded sacks for the Panthers. Singh had 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
Javon Towns, Zaylon Stoker and Malachi Pierce, Kilgore: Towns had eight tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in the Bulldogs' 30-27 loss to Carthage. Stoker finished with eight tackles and an interception, and Pierce had three tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception return for a score.
Will Henderson, Gilmer: Henderson carried 26 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' loss to Chapel Hill.
Demetrius Brisbon, Chapel Hill: Brisbon threw a 15-yard TD pass and scored on runs of 2, 60, 66 and 70 yards in the Bulldogs' win over Gilmer.
Asad Smith and Antez Jeffery, Mount Pleasant: Smith recorded 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a QB pressure in the Tigers' win over Pittsburg. Jeffery had eight tackles and two sacks.
Colt Sparks, Sabine: Sparks completed 15 of 17 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards and a TD on 10 carries and caught one pass for 25 yards and a score in the Cardinals’ win over Spring Hill.
Chase Johnson, Aeryn Hampton, Ashton Williams and Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 10 of 17 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 110 yards and a TD on five carries in a 53-32 win over Gladewater. Hampton carried six times for 88 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 58 yards and a TD, and Mosley finished with five catches for 84 yards and a score.
Kamran Williams, Judsen Carter, Travis Harris, Jr., Daniel Smith and Joshaua Bittle, Jefferson: Williams carried 18 times for 338 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 41-0 win over New Boston. Carter had 11 tackles and four tackles for loss, Harris, Jr. 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two QB hurries, Smith nine tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakup and Bittle 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Cash Cross and Kaden Dixon, Center: Cross had a hand in six touchdowns in the Roughriders' 80-63 win over Tatum. He threw TD passes of 49, 45, 58 and 24 yards and had scoring runs of 66 and 58 yards. Dixon scored on runs of 51, 4 and 59 yards.
DeJuan Johnson, Tavarus Williams, Cohle Sherman and Ayden Hamilton, New Diana: In a 24-10 win over Quitman, Johnson passed for 40 yards and carried 11 times for 166 yards and a TD to lead the Eagles. Williams recorded 11 tackles and a sack, and Sherman and Hamilton finished with nine tackles apiece.
Jordan Smiley, Henderson: Smiley had a hand in all four of Henderson's touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Liberty-Eylau. Smiley scored three times on the ground and threw a TD pass.
Cole Watson, Xavi0r Moore and Carson Gonzalez, Tatum: Watson threw TD passes of 34, 75 and 36 yards and added a 10-yard scoring run in the Eagles' loss to Center. Gonzalez had TD catches of 75 and 36 yards to go along with a 45-yard run, and Moore scored on runs of 19, 27 and 6 yards. Moore also recorded four tackles and one half sack.
Boston Seahorn and Tyson Jenkins, Harmony: Seahorn scored on a 38-yard run and threw a pair of TD passes - both to Jenkins - of 34 and 4 yards - in a loss to Hooks.
Keyshawn Walls, Hooks: Walls scored on runs of 42, 4 and 4 yards in a win over Harmony, the final TD run coming with 1:10 left to provide the winning margin in a 26-22 game.
Fernando Espinoza, Cullen Thomas, Trent Eaves and Roberto Camacho, Carlisle: Espinoza completed 21 of 27 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns to go along with six tackles, five passes broken up and two interceptions on defense and two touchbacks on his kickoffs in a win over Harleton. Thomas finished with two sacks, four QB pressures and a pass breakup. Eaves had six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns to go along with six tackles and a pass breakup on defense, and Camacho booted a 26-yard field goal while adding five catches for 111 yards and a TD on offense.
Carson Wallace and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Wallace completed 17 of 44 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats' loss to Carlisle. Johnson caught seven passes for 156 yards and two scores.
Bryce Still, Rylan Holleman, Vance Aaron and Isaiah Hawkins, Overton: Still completed 16 of 24 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs' 35-22 win over Boles. Holleman had three catches for 108 yards and a TD, and Hawkins caught six passes for 70 yards and a TD, rushed for 21 yards, had three returns for 140 yards and recorded six tackles to go along with a 60-yard interception return on defense.
Calan Castles and J’Koby Williams, Beckville: Castles completed 14 of 21 passes for 138 yards and rushed for one score in a loss to Timpson. Williams caught seven passes for 81 yards.
Jace Roberts and Carter Cooper, Union Grove: Roberts completed 8 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and carried 15 times for 163 yards and three scores in a win over T.K. Gorman. Cooper recorded six tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup
Josh Green and Jayron Williams, Whitehouse: Green completed 13 of 20 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two scores in a 55-33 loss to North Forney. Williams carried 14 times for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Grayson Hearon, Brett Wells, Trae Davis, Shane Jasper, Tucker Howell, Conner Boyd and Ty Lovelady, Troup: Hearon completed 8 of 9 passes for 264 yards and six touchdowns in the Tigers' 70-14 win over White Oak. Wells carried 10 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. Davis caught three passes for 193 yards and three scores. Jasper had 15 tackles and a forced fumble. Howell finished with 11 tackles. Boyd had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Lovelady caught a TD pass to go along with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a 51-yard fumble return for a score.
David Phillips and Manuel Lozano, T.K. Gorman: Phillips caught six passes for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Lozano had five catches for 114 yards in a loss to Union Grove.
Kendrevon Boyce, Isaiah Dowden, Markus Hall and TyQuan Black, Texas High: Boyce recorded 10 tackles in the Tigers’ win over Frisco Lone Star. Dowden had 13 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Hall finished with four tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception and Black had seven tackles, a sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.
JJ Garner, Timpson: Garner carried 14 times for 207 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 133 yards in the Bears’ win over Beckville.
James Studley and Mike Jones, Malakoff: Studley returned a kickoff 74 yards to start the scoring for Malakoff, and Jones completed 10 of 12 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns to go along with 45 rushing yards in a 56-14 win over West Rusk.
Ayden Barrett and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Barrett completed 11 of 21 passes for 193 yards and two scores and added a rushing TD in the Panthers' 34-0 win over Mabank. Douglas caught four passes for 139 yards and a TD.
Payton Butterfield and Pablo Jimenez, Grand Saline: Butterfield rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and added nine tackles in Grand Saline's 31-14 loss to Cooper. Jimenez racked up 10 tackles.
Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland: Coulter rushed for 107 yards and a TD on nine carries in the Patriots' 30-7 win over Big Sandy.
Mikail Lockett and Jaylen Brown, Nacogdoches: Lockett completed 17 of 27 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and Brown caught eight passes for 135 yards and two scores in the Dragons' win over Palestine.
Elijah Walker and Ti Crawford, Palestine: Walker carried 18 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Crawford picked up 105 yards and scored twice on nine carries in a 40-36 loss to Nacogdoches.
Kyler Finney, Tyson Johnson, Johnathan Preciado and Camden Capehart, Winnsboro: Finney completed 12 of 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Winnsboro's win over Paul Pewitt. Johnson rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Preciado added 110 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Capehart caught three passes for 100 yards and two scores.
Braxton Durrett and Marcelo Martinez, Brook Hill: Durrett carried 40 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Brook Hill's win over Grapevine Faith. Martinez finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Kedren Young and T.J. Hammond, Lufkin: Young carried 18 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns, and Hammond passed for 192 yards and two scores in the Panthers' 31-7 win over Tyler Legacy.
Connor Pendergast, Ethan Gallant, Kayetano James and Elias Barr, East Texas Homeschool: Pendergast rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, completed 7 of 7 passes for 72 yards and three TDS and recorded seven tackles in the Chargers' Six-Man win over Lucas Christian. Gallant rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and James finished with five tackles, an interception return for a TD and one TD reception. Barr threw a TD pass and recorded two sacks on defense.
Grant Turner and Zach Davis, Grace: Turner rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 90 yards and a TD in the Cougars' win over Winona. Davis completed 12 of 14 passes for 151 yards and a TD and also caught a 20-yard pass for a score.
Jaymon Wheeler, Pleasant Grove: Wheeler recorded eight tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in a 10-7 win over Brock.
Brady Barrier, Cody Smallwood, Spencer Barnett and Jermichael Sturns, Rusk: Barrier completed 19 of 39 asses for 301 yards and three touchdowns, and Smallwood caught five passes for 114 yards and a TD in Rusk's win over Fairfield. Barnett had four tackles and two interceptions, and Sturns finished with eight tackles and three sacks.
Nathan Parker and Justus Petree, Canton: Parker completed 19 of 33 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns and Petree had four catches for 112 yards and a TD in a win over Mineola.
Colton McMahon and Chris Rossie, Mineola: McMahon caught two passes for 128 yards, including an 88-yarder, in a loss to Canton. Rossie had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and seven QB pressures.