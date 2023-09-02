M.J. Cates, Jordan Taylor and Alston Elder-Gunter, Pine Tree: Cates completed 9 of 17 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns and carried 13 times for 220 yards and two more scores in the Pirates’ win over Lindale. Taylor caught six passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Elder-Gunter intercepted two passes.
Taylor Tatum, Andrew Tutt, Daedrion Garrett and Xaryus Sheppard, Longview: Tatum carried 12 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Tutt completed 5 of 7 passes for 136 yards and two scores in the Lobos’ win over Marshall. Garrett recorded seven tackles and a tackle for loss, and Sheppard had nine tackles.
Julius Hawkins and Carson Tidwell, Spring Hill: Hawkins carried 23 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and Tidwell recorded 10 tackles in the Panthers’ loss to Center.
Ethan Miller, Ja’Cayden Bolden, Derek Roberts and Blanton Hale, Hallsville: Miller passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ win over Henderson. Bolden carried 25 times for 253 yards and three scores, and Roberts had four catches for 151 yards and a TD. Blanton recorded 15 tackles and a sack.
Derrick Williams, P.J. Wiley and Leo Yzaguirre, Kilgore: Williams completed 17 of 31 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 yards in the Bulldogs’ win over Gilmer. Wiley recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery, and Yzaguirre booted a 37-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 24-23 win.
Jett Surratt and Bradan Manning, Carthage: Surratt completed 21 of 26 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns in one half of action in the Bulldogs’ 42-7 win over Pittsburg. Manning caught six passes for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Mason McMinn and Dylan Bennett, Mount Pleasant: McMinn completed 19 of 27 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and a pair of scores in the Tigers’ win over Sulphur Springs. Bennett had five catches for 154 yards and two scores.
Cole Jackson and Noah Murphy, West Rusk: Jackson carried 17 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns and added 18 tackles, a fumble recovery, a sack, a QB pressure and an interception returned 99 yards for a 2-point conversion in West Rusk’s win over Sabine. Murphy carried 26 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns and added seven tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Chase Johnson, Amarion Simon-Jones, Quinn Webb and Bryson Lee, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 15 of 21 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards and a TD in the Tigers’ 34-17 win over Tatum. Simon-Jones caught six passes for 149 yardss and three touchdowns. Webb recorded 1 tackles, and Lee had nine tackles and a sack.
Cadon Tennison and Brendan Webb, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 259 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ loss to Kilgore. Webb caught seven passes for 131 yards and carried twice for 92 yards and a TD.
Tihmyus Taylor, Kamran Williams, Chris Love, Judsen Carter, Joshaua Bittle, Aldarious Washington and Keshawn Whitaker, Jefferson: Taylor completed 12 of 26 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ loss to Timpson. Williams carried 24 times for 167 yards and two scores, and Love had six catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Carter and Bittle recorded 13 tackles apiece. Washington had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, and Whitaker finished with 10 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Cason Patterson, Caleb McKinney, Clayne Simmons and Jovany Jaimes, Sabine: Patterson rushed for three touchdowns in the Cardinals' loss to West Rusk. McKinney had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, Simmons nine tackles and two forced fumbles and Jaimes averaged 41.3 yards on four punts with a long of 54 yards.
Cole Watson and Kenneton Harrison, Tatum: Watson rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 52 yards and recorded 12 tackles and four tackles for loss in the Eagles’ loss to Daingerfield. Harrison recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack.
Dejuan Johnson, Jaiden Williams, Landon Holly, Jaidyn Johnson, Tavarus Williams and Angel Ruiz, New Diana. Johnson passed for 142 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and two scores in new Diana’s win over Maud. Jaiden Williams passed for 103 yards and two scores and added one rushing touchdown. Holly caught three passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Johnson had three catches for 109 yards and two scores. Tavarus Williams recorded eight tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two QB pressures and two tackles for loss, and Ruiz had 10 tackles.
Cudder Reynolds, Ore City: Reynolds recorded 12 tackles in Ore City’s loss to Prairiland.
Carson Wallace, Draven Ring, Tyler Lowe and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Wallace completed 16 of 28 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 43-38 win over Rivercrest. Ring rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Lowe picked up 100 yards and scored once on nine carries. Johnson caught nine passes for 162 yards and a TD.
Chris Hernandez, Nate Espy and Moises Agundiz, Waskom: Espy carried 23 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the Wildcats’ win over Paul Pewitt. Hernandez finished with 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and Agundiz had six tackles and an interception return for a TD of 47 yards.
Boston Seahorn and Tyson Jenkins, Harmony: Seahorn completed 16 of 20 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 37 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ 73-32 win over White Oak. Jenkins caught four passes for 182 yards and three scores, threw a TD pass and rushed for one TD.
Jaxsen Ludlow and Braydon Bratcher, White Oak: Ludlow completed 14 of 30 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 35 yards and a TD and averaged 35.5 yards on two punts. Bratcher caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a TD.
Grayson Hearon, Trae Davis, Brett Wells, Bryce Wallum and Shane Jasper, Troup: Hearon completed 12 of 18 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 52-15 win over Carlisle. Davis caught four passes for 145 yards and 2 TD, rushed for 28 yards and threw a 67-yard TD pass. Wallum rushed for 55 yards and a TD, caught three passes for 106 yards and two scores and was 7-for-7 on PAT attempts to go along with a 27-yard field goal. Jasper finished with 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
J’Koby Williams and Calan Castles, Beckville: Williams completed 4 of 5 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns, carried 11 times for 177 yards and a TD and returned a punt 83 yards for a score in the Bearcats’ 60-28 win over Joaquin. Castles recorded 21 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Isaiah Hawkins and Kash Fletcher, Overton: Hawkins carried four times for 85 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass for 42 yards and had three returns for 113 yards – including a kickoff return for a TD – in the Mustangs’ win over All Saints. Fletcher recorded six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three QB hurries and a pass breakup.
Josiah Welch, Hawkins: Welch carried 17 times for 112 yards in the Hawks’ 46-13 loss to James Bowie.
Peyton Harrison, Atlanta: Harrison completed 15 of 21 passes for 472 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed eight times for 61 yards and a TD. He also completed 7 of 9 2-point passing plays.
Kaymon Davis, Frankston: Davis carried 12 times for 173 yards and a touchdown in the Indians’ win over Huntington.
Adam Thompson, Gekyle Baker, Dominic Davis, Tanner Ackerman and Micah Strickland, Brownsboro: Thompson completed 14 of 23 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores in Brownsboro’s 34-27 win over Ferris. Baker caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Davis had two catches for 119 yards and a TD. Ackerman recorded 13 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Strickland had 11 tackles and an interception.
Dawson Witherspoon, Mount Vernon: Witherspoon carried 38 times for 240 yards and a school-record six touchdowns and caught four passes for 41 yards in the Tigers’ 42-26 win over Gladewater.
David J. Potter, Javari Johnson and Tradarian Ball, Texas High: Potter completed 18 of 31 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Colleyville Heritage. Johnson carried 15 times for 165 yards and a TD, and Ball rushed for 83 yards and two scores to go along with five catches for 91 yards and a TD.
Braydon Alley, Braelyn Geremonte, Paul Stanley and Juan Villanueva, Mineola: Alley carried 15 times for 160 yards and completed 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards in a 28-6 win over Hughes Springs. Geremonte had four tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Stanley recorded 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble and Villanueva had 10 tackles and a sack.
Payton Butterfield, Jett Taylor and Bryan Elizalde, Grand Saline: Butterfield carried 19 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Taylor threw one TD pass and rushed for one score in a loss to Palmer. Elizalde recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Kaegan Ash, Mount Enterprise: Ash carried just nine times, but rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns while also adding four 2-point conversions in a 64-14 win over West Hardin.
Ayden Barrett, Quasy Warren and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Barrett passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards in Bullard’s win over Caddo Mills. Warren carried 16 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and Douglas had eight catches for 108 yards.
Jerrion Hall, Parker Poteete and Jack Hustead, Malakoff: Hall carried six times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Grandview. Poteete recorded 11 tackles, and Hustead had nine tackles, two interceptions and one defensive TD.
Clint Thurman, Lindale: Thurman completed 12 of 31 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown and carried 17 times for 191 yards and two scores in a loss to Pine Tree.
Josh Green and Jayron Williams, Whitehouse: Green carried 18 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 146 yards and a TD in the Wildcats’ 51-19 win over Jacksonville. Williams rushed for 116 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Brady McCown and Jermaine Taylor, Jacksonville: McCown passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Whitehouse. Taylor recovered a fumble, caught four passes for 75 yards and returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.
Vosky Howard and J.J. Garner, Timpson: Howard scored on runs of 74, 64 and 8 yards – all in the second half – as the Bears held on for a 48-29 win over Jefferson. Garner had scoring runs of 7 and 68 yards and also threw a 20-yard TD pass. Howard finished with 180 yards on 10 carries, and Garner rushed for 178 yards on 22 attempts.
E.J. Mowery, Devin Espinoza and Logan Dunn, Union Hill: Mowery rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 6 passes for 130 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 62-13 Six Man win over Burkeville. Espinoza rushed for two touchdowns and caught two TD passes, and Dunn caught a 36-yard TD pass, intercepted a pass and recorded three sacks.
Ahkari Johnson, Pleasant Grove: Johnson completed 16 of 21 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a TD on 13 carries in a win over Shreveport Byrd.
Jamari Manning, Jaxson Stiles and Nicholas Castaneda, Athens: Manning carried 17 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass for 12 yards and had an interception on defense in the Hornets’ 49-28 win over Waxahachie Life. Stiles recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and Castaneda was 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.
Zach Davis and Grant Turner, Grace: Davis completed 12 of 24 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns in Grace’s win over Wills Point. Turner rushed for 74 yards and three scores and caught three passes for 94 yards and two more touchdowns.