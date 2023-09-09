Taylor Tatum and Andrew Tutt, Longview: In one half of action in a game called due to inclement weather, Tatum carried nine times for 57 yards and two touchdowns and Tutt completed 5 of 5 passes for 132 yards and a TD in Longview's 28-7 win over Tyler Legacy.
Julius Hawkins, Trevor Allen, Ace Bateman, Hayden Congdon and Levi Mackey, Spring Hill: Hawkins carried 20 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' win over Gladewater. Allen carried 13 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Bateman recorded 12 tackles, Congdon 15 and Mackey 14.
Jett Surratt, Carthage: in a game called midway through the third quarter due to inclement weather, Surratt completed 19 of 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-0 win over San Antonio Cornerstone.
Cadon Tennison, Geramiah Noble and Will Henderson, Gilmer: Tennison completed 20 of 30 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards in a 43-40 win over Paris. Noble had four catches for 110 yards and a TD, and Henderson carried 23 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Meaty Starling and Dashawn Jackson, Henderson: Starling carried 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson had six catches for 85 yards and a TD in a 35-20 loss to Marshall. The game was stopped in the fourth quarter due to lightning.
Noah Murphy, Judson Dotson, Logan Mills and Hunter McCandless, West Rusk: Murphy carried 15 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-33 win over Mineola. Dotson returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and also intercepted a pass. Mills blocked a punt, and McCandless recovered it in the end zone for a TD.
Bryce Still, Jayden Edwards and Justin Weir, Overton: Still completed 16 of 26 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs' 29-20 win over James Bowie. Edwards caught eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Weir had nine tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble returned 45 yards for a TD.
J'Koby Williams, J.T. Smith and Aiden Brantley, Beckville: In one half of action in a game called due to inclement weather, Williams completed 2 of 3 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown and carried three times for 54 yards and a TD in a win over Harmony. Smith had an 85-yard TD reception, and Brantley was 5 for 5 on extra points.
Jace Roberts and Carter Cooper, Union Grove: Roberts completed 5 of 7 passes for 72 yards and carried 23 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 21-20 win over Cushing. Cooper recorded seven tackles and a QB pressure.
Carson Wallace, Cameron Johnson and Peyton Jones, Harleton: Wallace completed 16 of 24 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 10 yards in the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over White Oak. Johnson caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, and Jones added one completion, three carries for 77 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards.
Nate Espy and Kelton Williams, Waskom: Espy carried 26 times for 136 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' loss to Sabine. Williams rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 81 yards for a score.
Jaxon Moffatt and Austin Moffatt, Van: Jaxon completed 8 of 10 passes for 167 yards and carried 23 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-37 win over Lindale. Austin carried nine times for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Clint Thurman, Wyatt Parker, Hudson Legrow and Miles Miller, Lindale: Thurman passed for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 128 yards and two scores in the Eagles' loss to Van. Parker had 11 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Legrow finished with 20 tackles and an interception, and Miller recovered two fumbles.
Grayson Hearon, Chris Calley, Caden Starkey, Tucker Howell, Shane Jasper and Conner Boyd, Troup: Hearon completed 16 of 22 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Buffalo. Calley had 14 tackles and three tackles for loss, Howell 19 tackles, Jasper 15 tackles and Boyd 11 tackles.
Keegan Davis, Alto: Davis carried 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and completed 22 of 36 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-33 loss to San Augustine.
Mike Jones, Jerrion Hall and Chauncey Hogg, Malakoff: Jones completed 18 of 21 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushed for one TD in the Tigers' 42-0 win over Salado. Hall carried eight times for 117 yards and two scores, and Hogg caught nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
LaRandion Dowden and Aidan Cox, Wills Point: Dowden carried 11 times for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns and caught one pass for 15 yards in the Tigers’ 33-12 win over Blue Ridge. Cox finished with 13 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Kedren Young and T.J. Hammond, Lufkin: Young carried 32 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 24-17 win over A&M Consolidated. Hammond passed for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Luke Wolf, Tyler Legacy: Wolf completed 5 of 9 passes for 109 yards and rushed for 13 yards and a TD in one half of action in a 28-7 loss to Longview.
Ashton Arriaga and Zachuan Williams, Tyler: Arriaga carried 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Williams blocked two extra points in the Lions' 27-12 win over Mesquite Horn.
Jakobe Brown, Cayuga: Brown carried nine times for 198 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-7 win over Colmesneil.
A.J. Donnell, Frankston: Donnell carried 13 times for 78 yards and caught four passes for 145 yards and a TD in a win over Groveton.
Nathan Parker and Justus Petree, Canton: Parker passed for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and Petree had six catches for 160 yards and three scores in a 37-34 loss to Caddo Mills.
Hunter Parker, Delvon Federick and Rylee Green, Queen City: Parker completed 8 of 10 passes for 195 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards on just three carries in a 45-0 win over Como-Pickton. Federick rushed for 134 yards and a TD, and Green caught six passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Grant Turner, Zach Davis and Lawson Livingston, Grace: Turner rushed for 93 yards and a TD, Davis passed for 170 yards and a touchdown and Livingston caught five passes for 82 yards and one score in a win over Brook Hill.
Jonah McCown, Xavier Kendrick and Marcelo Martinez, Brook Hill: McCown passed for 265 yards and a touchdown in Brook Hill's loss to Grace. Kendrick caught four passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Martinez recorded 15 tackles.
David Potter, Brandon Hall, T.J. Gray and Trystan Powell, Texas High: In a win over Benton, Potter completed 11 of 16 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Hall had five catches for 115 yards and three scores, and Gray caught three passes for 112 yards and a TD. Powell finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB pressures.
Connor Pendergast, Elias Barr and Kayetano Jaimes, East Texas Homeschool: Pendergast carried seven times for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers’ 54-6 8-Man win over Trinity Christian. Barr finished with four carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns, and Jaimes had 33 rushing yards and two scores to go along with three interceptions on defense.