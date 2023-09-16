Andrew Tutt, Willie Nelson, Kason Brooks and Brenden Reese, Longview: Tutt completed 5 of 9 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added four carries for 34 yards and a TD in the Lobos' 42-0 win over Lufkin. Nelson had four tackles and an interception and also set up a TD with a long punt return. Brooks finished with 11 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and Reese had 11 tackles and a PBU.
Dalan Montgomery, L'Marion Hunter, Noah Salazar and Jailyn Attaway, Pine Tree: Montgomery carried 18 times for 106 yards in the Pirates' 34-13 win over Jacksonville. Hunter added 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Salazar recovered a fumble for a touchdown after a bad snap on a Jacksonville punt, and Attaway recovered a teammate's fumble in the end zone for a TD.
Julius Hawkins, Travis Allen, Trevor Allen, Brett Andros, Joshua Otujor, Hayden Congdon, Arsh Singh and Cayden Rhodes, Spring Hill: Hawkins carried 19 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 29-28 overtime loss to Brownsboro. Travis Allen passed for 120 yards and rushed for one TD, and Trevor Allen carried six times for 104 yards and a TD and caught one pass for 40 yards. Andros and Otujor both recorded 13 tackles. Congdon had 12 tackles, a QB pressure and a pass breakup. Singh finished with 11 tackles, and Rhodes had nine tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss.
Brayden Pate, Cadon Tennison, Will Henderson, Geramiah Noble and Ta'Erik Tate, Gilmer: Pate booted a 26-yard field goal with no time on the clock to give the Buckeyes a 59-56 win over Lindale. Tennison completed 19 of 38 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Henderson rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 73 yards and a TD. Noble finished with four catches for 121 yards and a TD, and Tate had nine catches for 186 yards and two scores.
Jett Surratt and Mikel Fields, Carthage: Surratt completed 20 of 27 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Fields had four catches for 115 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs' 38-13 win over Marshall.
Derrick Williams and Matthew Hardy, Kilgore: Williams completed 8 of 15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores to lead Kilgore past Hallsville, 44-9. Hardy carried 13 times for 149 yards and had a 90-yard TD run.
Jordan Smiley, Meaty Starling and Dashawn Jackson, Henderson: Smiley passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards and three scores in a loss to Whitehouse. Starling rushed for 192 yards and two scores and caught four passes for 62 yards and a TD and Jackson hauled in seven passes for 98 yards and a TD.
Tihmyus Taylor, Kamran Williams, Jeramaine Hopkins, Alexzavieor Pryor and Christian McCoy, Jefferson: Taylor completed 9 of 12 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Hughes Springs. Williams carried 13 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Hopkins caught three passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Pryor recorded 12 tackles and a sack, and McCoy had eight tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Braden Lewis, Aeryn Hampton and Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield: Lewis carried 31 times for 174 yards in a loss to Center. Hampton rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and completed 10 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a TD, and Mosley had five cactches for 127 yards.
Jace Roberts, Carter Cooper, Will Wilson and Kayden Day, Union Grove: Roberts completed 9 of 14 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and carried 18 times for 161 yards and two scores in the Lions’ win over Linden-Kildare. Cooper had 10 tackles and a sack, Wilson 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and Day 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a QB pressure.
Jayden Freeman and Noah Garcia, Ore City: Freeman recorded 14 tackles and Garcia had 12 stops in the Rebels' loss to Quitman.
Colt Sparks and Jovanny Jaimes, Sabine: Sparks completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 83 yards and had a TD catch in the Cardinals' 30-27 win over Mount Vernon. Jaimes kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired for the win.
J'Koby Williams and Calan Castles, Beckville: Williams carried 17 times for 204 yards and five touchdowns, completed 8 of 11 passes for 87 yards and added three tackles and a pass breakup on defense in a win over Elysian Fields. Castles recorded 20 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
LaChristian Johnson and Jaylen Holloway, Pittsburg: Johnson completed 10 of 14 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown and Holloway carried 16 times for 120 yards in the Pirates' 43-35 win over Frisco Independence.
Tyson Jenkins, Evan Webber, Jake Shannon and Weston Seahorn, Harmony: Jenkins completed 6 of 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 74 yards and a TD in a win over De Kalb. Webber carried 20 times for 140 yards and three TDs. Shannon recorded 15 tackles and three tackles for loss, and Seahorn had 13 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Cole Watson, Carson Gonzalez, Jamari Gipson and Connor Tapley, Tatum: Watson rushed for 110 yards, passed for 117 yards and recorded five tackles in a win over West Rusk. Gonzalez caught six passes for 118 yards and a TD. Gipson rushed for 100 yards and a TD, and Tapley recorded 11 tackles.
Noah Murphy, West Rusk: Murphy carried 22 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Tatum.
Carson Wallace, Harleton: Wallace completed 9 of 20 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Maud.
Bryce Still, Jayden Edwards, Blaise Horne and Bryson Bobbitt, Overton: Still completed 15 of 17 passes for 283 yards and rushed for 100 yards and two TDs in the Mustangs' 68-6 win over Colmesneil. Edwards caught three passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns. Horne had four catches for 87 yards and a TD to go along with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and two QB pressures, and Bobbitt had three catches for 68 yards and a 51-yard interception return for a score.
Grayson Hearon, Trae Davis, Ty Lovelady, Shane Jasper and Tucker Howell, Troup: Hearon completed 12 of 15 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers' 56-20 win over Paul Pewitt. Davis caught four passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns and added a 72-yard punt return for a score. Lovelady caught a TD pass and added seven tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup. Jasper recorded 21 tackles and three tackles for loss, and Howell had 15 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Clint Thurman and Wyatt Parker, Lindale: Thurman carried 38 times for 257 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 169 yards and a TD in the Eagles' 59-56 loss to Gilmer. Parker carried 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Ayden Barrett and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Barrett completed 23 of 30 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns and Douglas caught 11 passes for 141 yards and a TD in a win over Mineola.
Ahkhari Johnson, X'Zavion Johnson and Josephy Bailey, Pleasant Grove: Johnson completed 13 of 14 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown in the Hawks' 63-21 win over Frisco Memorial. Johnson had 13 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, and Bailey finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a forced interception.
Tyler Rogers, Kaymon Davis and Coleman Merritt, Frankston: Rogers carried 17 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians’ 56-27 win over Winona. Davis picked up 196 yards and scored twice on 12 carries, and Merritt was 8 for 8 on extra point attempts.
Cam Ryle, Osagie Aziegbe and Colton Richards, Brook Hill: Ryle completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns in Brook Hill's 55-20 win over White Oak. Aziegbe was 7 for 7 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals with makes of 28 and 26 yards. Richards recorded 17 tackles.
Rickey Stewart and Demetrius Brisbon, Chapel Hill: Stewart carried 14 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and Brisbon added 177 yards and two scores on the ground while completing 13 of 16 passes for 185 yards and two more scores.
Mikail Lockett and L.J. Leadon, Nacogdoches: Lockett completed 17 of 26 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and Leadon caught eight passes for 185 yards and two scores in the Dragons' loss to Chapel Hill.
Mike Jones and Chauncey Hogg, Malakoff: JOnes completed 10 of 17 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Gladewater. Hogg caught four passes for 115 yards and two scores.
Emonte Cross and Kaden Dixon, Center: Cross scored on a 44-yard run and tossed TD passes of 33 and 26 yards in the second half as Center rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to defeat Daingerfield, 28-21. Dixon scored on a 75-yard run with 4:06 to play to give the Roughriders the win.
Zachuan Williams and Julian Dews, Tyler: Williams intercepted two passes, returning one 102 yards for a TD, in the Lions' 21-6 win over North Mesquite.
Franklin Delk, Kam Wrightner and Javari Johnson, Texas High: Wrightner completed 8 of 11 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown and Johnson carried 30 times for 198 yards in the Tigers' win over Tyler Legacy. Delk booted a 21-yard field goal with five seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 17-14 win.
Braydon Alley, Mario Bautista and Eddie Guerra, Mineola: Alley rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and passed for 56 yards in his team's loss to Bullard. Guerra had 11 tackles, and Bautista finished with 10 stops.
Tanner Wilburn, Mount Enterprise: Wilburn recorded 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries in a loss to Cayuga.
Devin Espinoza and E.J. Mowery, Union Hill: Espinoza scored eight times for the Bulldogs in a 67-65 win over Milford. He carried 22 times for 185 yards and seven TDs and caught a 36-yard TD pass. Mowery rushed for 173 yards and a TD on 17 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Abe Rutherford, Mays McDill and Ethan Moczygemba, Christian Heritage Classical School: Rutherford passed for 53 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 63 yards for a TD in the Sentinels' 47-0 win over King's Academy. McDill rushed for a TD and returned a fumble 32 yards for a score, and Moczygemba rushed for 51 yards and a TD and returned an interception 12 yards for a score.
Connor Pendergast, Elias Barr and Gracyn Trimble, ET Homeschool: Pendergast carried 10 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added eight tackles on defense in a 38-18 win over Leverett’s Chapel. Barr completed 10 of 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 12 tackles on defense. Trimble rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught one TD pass.
DeMarion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Brown passed for 125 yards and a touchdown and carried 12 times for 131 yards and a TD in a loss to East Texas Homeschool.