ANDERSON, S.C. - The West Rusk Raiders completed a perfect summer by going 5-0 and capturing the 12U Ozone Dixie World Series title on Wednesday at the Anderson County Sports Complex.
West Rusk finished All-Star play with a spotless 20-0 record, outscoring teams by a combined 208-43 - including seven shutouts.
At the World Series, West Rusk opened with a 15-6 win over North Carolina followed by wins over Florida (9-8), South Carolina (4-2) and Georgia (13-8) before closing out the championship run with a 10-6 win over Florida.
All-Star season began on June 4, and West Rusk dominated early play by outscoring four teams by a combined 32-3 before defeating Tatum (20-0), Arp (15-0) and Troup (13-3 and 13-3) at the district tournament.
At the regional tournament, West Rusk defeated Jefferson County (11-1), Frankston (12-0 and 6-0) and Rusk (8-0, 2-1), and then swept Hughes Springs (12-2, 3-0) at the state tournament to earn the trip to the World Series.
Team members include Jace Howard, Caiden Landon, Jake Neal, Trig Pratt, Jaxon Johnson, Gunner Harp, Cannon Cox, Chris Sanchez, Troy Hunley, Christian Medford and Rhett Jackson. Coaches are Justin Hunley, Kevin Harp, Chris Pratt and Jake Jackson.