West Rusk captured the 12U Dixie Ozone World Series title over the weekend in Anderson, South Carolina. Pictured in front from left to right are Jace Howard, Caiden Landon, Jake Neal, Trig Pratt and Jaxon Johnson. In the middle from left to right are Gunner Harp, Cannon Cox, Chris Sanchez, Troy Hunley, Christian Medford and Rhett Jackson. In back from left to right are Texas State Director of Dixie Youth Baseball Wes Skelton, coaches Justin Hunley, Kevin Harp, Chris Pratt and Jake Jackson and National Director of Dixie Youth Baseball Jason Mitchell. (Courtesy photo)