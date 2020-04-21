There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. And for the foreseeable future, there will be lights shining bright each night at West Rusk’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
It’s a 37-minute exercise each evening designed to lift spirits and maybe even bring a smile to the faces of those who need it during these most precarious times of COVID-19.
Lights went on Monday night for the first time since the pandemic and lit up the New London sky. There’s good reason the illumination only lasts 37 minutes each evening.
“One of our assistant coaches, Rafe Mata, had seen on Twitter where some other schools throughout Texas were lighting their stadiums at night. It was basically done to bring a little hope,” West Rusk head football coach and athletic director Nick Harrison said. “Rafe came up with the idea of 37 minutes from the London School explosion that occurred in 1937. So we’ll keep them on every night for 37 minutes until our senior class graduates.”
Harrison said a definitive date for graduation is still being discussed by West Rusk school trustees.
“I think it’s a great idea to bring our community together during these times. It also gives our senior class something to be remembered for. I think that’s important,” Harrison said.
Certainly no stranger to enduing trying times and hardship, the community of New London shines as a bastion of strength in these difficult circumstances.
It’s only appropriate the entrance leading into Bruce Bradshaw Stadium hangs a sign that proudly proclaims “Home of the Original Friday Night Lights.” Lights were originally erected in 1934, and the first night game took place later that year.
Mata, who conceived the idea of lighting the stadium, said a lot of his motivation came from the history behind the the original Friday night lights.
“One night I just started thinking about the original Friday night lights being the stadium. Then I started thinking about all the pictures in the museum about the explosion.” Mata said. “It occurred to me after that those lights have always been there. The lights have always been used for something.”
The lights can now serve as inspiration to anyone driving down State Highway 42 from 8 to 8:37 p.m. every night. They can take comfort in knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel.