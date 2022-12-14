A quartet of multi-sport athletes from West Rusk High School were celebrated on Wednesday after signing national letters of intent to compete in softball, baseball and track at the next level.
Piper Morton (Texas Woman's University, softball), Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper (South Arkansas Community College, baseball) and Calvin Mason (Lamar University, track) made if official in front of family, friends and teammates during a ceremony at the high school gymnasium.
Morton hit .642 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 48 RBI and 67 runs scored as a junior in 2022. She was 22 for 23 on stolen base attempts, drew 36 walks - 22 intentional - and had a .748 on base percentage, a 1.437 slugging percentage and a 2.185 OPS.
She'll play at least one season with her sister, Makana, who will be a junior at TWU this season after transferring from Southern Arkansas University.
TWU is located in Denton and competes in the Lone Star Conference along with UT Tyler, A&M-Kingsville, Lubbock Christian, Angelo State, A&M-Commerce, Oklahoma Christian, St. Mary's, West Texas A&M, Cameron, St. Edward's, Eastern New Mexico, Texas A&M International, UT Permian Basin, Midwestern State and Western New Mexico.
Jackson and Harper will remain teammates after both signed with South Arkansas Community College.
Jackson hit .441 with 12 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 28 RBI, 42 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts in 2022. He was 4-1 on the mound with a 0.70 earned run average, 42 strikeouts and 17 walks in 30 innings pitched.
Harper was a .361 hitter with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 33 RBI, 25 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts. On the hill, Harper went 7-3 with a 1.63 ERA, 73 strikeouts and 28 walks in 103.2 innings.
South Arkansas Community College, located in El Dorado, Arkansas, is an NJCAA Division II program that competes in a conference with Arkansas Rich Mountain, National Park College, Southern Arkansas Tech, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, Western Oklahoma State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State, Redlands Community College and Carl Albert College.
Mason finished fourth in the Class 3A shot put at the UIL State Track and Field Meet this past spring in Austin with a best toss of 51-8.75.
Lamar, located in Beaumont, competes in the Southland Conference with University of Incarnate Word, A&M-Corpus Christi, McNeese, Southeastern, New Orleans, Houston Christian University, Northwestern State and Nicholls State.