WHITE OAK – Emma Nix was recognized for all her athletic excellence during Friday afternoon's signing day ceremony at White Oak High School's E.B. Carrington Gym, and the Ladyneck standout is excited to continue her accomplished track career at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Nix is well-versed in multiple areas of track because she has competed in the sport since seventh grade. She is expected to contribute to the discus and javelin parts of Texas A&M-Commerce’s track program in the coming years, and also has high school experience in the shot put and 100-meter dash.
“I’ve always loved track,” Emma Nix said of her future opportunity at the East Texas-based university. “I can [also] come home, and be close to my family.”
Nix produced a stretch of discus success during her junior season in 2022, and will look to add a strong final chapter as a senior this spring.
She kicked off a trio of second-place finishes with a 91-foot, one-inch throw at the White Oak Tommy Atkins Relays on April 8, followed that with a 103-foot, 9.5-inch distance at the UIL 15/16-3A area meet on April 20, and later topped both marks with a 110-foot, 11-inch personal record at the UIL 3A Region II event on April 30.
Nix ultimately qualified for the UIL 3A state championship meet in Austin, and recorded a 107-foot, eight-inch ninth-place distance at the final event of the season.
Her year continued to heat up as a member of The Throwing Factory Club last summer. She finished seventh in the discus with a 103-foot, 2.25-inch throw, and ninth in the shot put with a 31-foot, 8.25-inch distance at the USATF Southwestern Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 25.
Nix took the next step when she finished first with a 96-foot, nine-inch javelin throw, and in another seventh-place result that produced a 109-foot, 7-inch discus personal record at the USATF Region 12 Junior Olympic Championships on July 9.
She ultimately wrapped up the stretch with a 98-foot, two-inch personal record and 16th-place javelin toss at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships at Sacramento State on July 31.
“She deserves it because she’s worked for it, and she’s earned it,” White Oak track coach Richard Burks said of Nix’s college opportunity. “She’s that person who goes above and beyond all the time. She’s a kid that’s going to do a lot of different events.”
Nix is also well-prepared for the enhanced competition at the college level because she followed the White Oak High School tradition of becoming a multi-sport athlete, and has adjusted to and faced different challenges during her high school basketball, golf, track and volleyball careers.
“We’re big on leaving a multiple-sport legacy,” Burks said of Nix’s time at White Oak. “She’s obviously doing that. In every sport she does, she’s a leader and she excels. That’s the awesome part.”
Nix and Texas A&M University-Commerce will face Houston Christian University, Lamar University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, University of the Incarnate Word, and The University of New Orleans in Southland Conference action.
“I want to be able to win conference,” she said of a personal pursuit once her college career begins. “Obviously, that’s the goal, but just being a part of the team, and contributing as much as I can.”