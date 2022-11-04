Whitehouse senior DeCarlton Wilson, who had a big game on offense and a game-sealing interception on defense for the Wildcats in a 32-27 win over Texas High, is one of six athletes from across the state to earn Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors for week 10 of the season.
Wilson, the Class 5A winner, is joined on the list by Caden Durham of Duncanville in 6A, Cardea Collier of Alvarado in 4A, Kason English of Grandview in 3A, Matthew Rosas of McCamey in 2A and Donte Lewis of St. Thomas for private schools.
The award, now in its 17th season, recognizes student athletes for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Wilson caught seven passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the final minute of the game as Whitehouse held on ffor a win over previously unbeaten Texas High.
“DeCarlton is a high character, high energy id who just loves to compete,” Whitehouse head coach Kyle Westerberg said. “Because of his competitiveness and his athletic ability, he has been playing both sides of the ball in certain personnel packages.”
Durham carried 19 times for 309 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Desoto. His TD runs covered 92, 86, 54, 10 and 2 yards.
Collier completed 19 of 32 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns and carried 17 times for 127 yards and three scores in a win over Stephenville.
English carried 12 times for 93 yards and a touchdown, caught a 70-yard TD pass and had three tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries – one he returned for a TD – in a win over Whitney.
Rosas carried 22 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 19 yards and had 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, an interception, two forced fumbles and a quarterback pressure in a win over Eldorado.
Lewis completed 10 of 18 passes for 218 yards and a TD and rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a win over St. Pius X.