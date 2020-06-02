They competed Monday morning, and that in itself was a victory.
After being compelled to shelter in place these past three months, it was refreshing and encouraging to see young people step outside their friendly confines and tee it up.
The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour successfully commenced with its 11-stop junket starting at Alpine Golf Club, and the turnout, while modest in number, was a start nonetheless.
“I’m bigtime excited to get this started. But I’m definitely a little antsy going into it. I’ve called all my courses, number one, to make sure they were open. But we’re following all proper guidelines regarding the Coronavirus,” said tour director Mike Williams.
The changes were subtle, yet noticeable.
Customary handshakes gave way to fist bumps and elbow touches. Another alteration had players responsible for keeping their own scorecard.
“As a rule in the past you’d always trade scorecards. But in an effort to eliminate the number of touch points, we’re having each player take care of their own cards. They will still keep score of their opponent for verification,” Williams explained. “Obviously with golf you’re somewhat separated throughout the round until you reach the green. But we’re still adhering to the safe distance guidelines.”
Monday’s first leg of the tour registered 23 kiddos across eight age divisions. The morning shotgun start was greeted with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. You really couldn’t ask for a better day to reconvene a move to normalcy.
“Didn’t have any idea how many would sign up. A lot of them work around their vacations, The number we got out today is pretty good all things considered,” Williams said. “A lot of these kids didn’t get to do any NTPGA spring events, or any high school events. You know they’re pretty excited to be out there. Of course there’s gonna be some rust with the layoff.”
Hallsville’s Nathan Williams proved anything but rusty as he carded a six-over 76 to win the 12-13 age group. Williams’ total was best of the day among the field of competitors.
“I felt pretty good out there today,” said Williams, who has sights set on making the Hallsville High School golf team this fall as a freshman.
Carthage’s Tristan Nutt, who prepares for his senior season, was not as pleased with his first-round performance. Nutt, who has third and fourth place medalists to his credit in high school, won the 16-over age bracket with a 78.
“It was fun being out there with my buddies, but I had a rough day and didn’t hit the ball too well. I just couldn’t get the ball up and down. But I’m thankful to be out there. I missed it a lot,” said Nutt.
Ethan Wolfe, a junior on the same Carthage squad as Nutt, was five strokes off the pace with an 83.
“It’s nice to be able to compete again,” Wolfe said. “Competition always makes you better and I feel like I’m able to improve my overall game by competing.”
Longview Lady Lobo junior linkster Ella Nolte, much like her counterparts, was happy to be back out on the course. But she knows there’s plenty of room for improvement.
“I didn’t play my best today, but it’s been a minute,” Nolte said. “I’ve been going out to the range and playing as much as I can trying to improve my game. It was a lot of fun to be out there today playing with my friends.”
Spring Hill freshman Faith Ann Chinn has been playing golf half her 14 years. She stepped out Monday and scored an 85 to finish second to Longview freshman Lauren Fisher’s 81.
“I had fun out there today,” said Chinn.
Fisher, much like Chinn, was glad to be out playing again. But the Longview 9th grader conceded there’s room for improvement.
“I enjoyed it and it was fun. But I could do a lot better. I’m not thrilled with how I played today.”
But everyone can take solace in the fact knowing a positive step forward was made as the Ark-La-Tex moves to Texarkana Thursday for round two of the tour.