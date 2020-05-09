They were true pioneers in their craft and worked hard everyday to make Texas high school basketball what it has evolved into today.
Suffice it to say if there were a Mount Rushmore for basketball coaches in East Texas, Ken Loyd and Carl Allen would be two of the first carved.
This was going to be the week Loyd and Allen were to be honored by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches with induction into the Hall of Fame during the annual TABC Clinic.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the ceremony to be held in the river city of San Antonio was pushed to 2021.
Loyd and Allen were to be joined by former Winnsboro girls coach Buddy Hawkins along with Winnsboro Lady Red Raider standout Stacy Stephens.
Rounding out the 2020 class of honorees was former coach Sam Morrow and former players Robert Zamora, Erin Grant and Bill Doty.
Nestled in the heart of East Texas where high school football was and remains to this day king, Loyd and Allen both somehow managed to put basketball on an equal footing with its big brother.
Loyd, making a myriad of stops over his 42-year coaching career at places like East Mountain, Gilmer, Texas High, Huntington, White Oak and Venus, is probably best remembered for the time spent in three different stints at Avinger.
Allen, far-less traveled but every bit as successful, coached his first five years at Waskom before turning Sabine into a baseketball factory for well over a quarter century.
Kind of ironic really that Allen and Loyd had their paths cross when they played together at Texarkana Community College.
Allen, known as the “Bloomburg Bomber” was a hot-shot from the perimeter in high school at Bloomburg, while Loyd was a standout point guard at now-defunct East Mountain.
Allen eventually went on to play at East Texas Baptist University and Loyd finished up his eligibility at Austin College.
This distinction for Hall of Fame induction is both well-deserved and probably long overdue for these two luminaries of the hardwood.
Dale Carnegie himself couldn’t have sold the sport of basketball with any more effectiveness than these two men did. Their numbers and accomplishments, while quite staggering, don’t tell the whole story.
Loyd, now 77 and working as interim athletic director at Mount Pleasant-Chapel Hill, won 851 games and three state championships in a career that covered four decades. His first state title came at Huntington in 1974 while the other two came at Avinger in 1977 and 1996. Loyd also coached twice in the TABC All-Star Game and garnered All-East Texas Coach of the Year accolades three times along the way.
“This is something I really didn’t expect. I’m truly blessed more than any man should be,” Loyd said of his pending induction into the hall. “I never really dreamed about it. But I was really thrilled when I found out the committee had selected me,”
Allen, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 70, garnered back-to-back state titles at Sabine in 1980 and 1981 while compiling 714 victories. His Sabine teams, which at one time strung together 69 straight district wins, won 12 district titles, advanced to the playoffs 14 times and made four trips to the state tournament.
“Like all good coaches and players, he had the ultimate drive to be the best he could be. He had a relentless work ethic and was always looking to improve by going to clinics trying to pick up little things he could add to his game,” said Mark Allen of his late father. “The one thing I gathered most from him was the work ethic. You didn’t have summer leagues and couldn’t go to camps. He put in a lot of time studying the game and spent a lot of time in the gym.”
Mark, who now coaches girls basketball at Jefferson, was point guard for his dad on those back-to-back state champions in the early 80s.
Treston Dowell, who played for Loyd on Avinger’s 1996 state titleist and would later lead his alma mater to a third state crown in 2016, credits his coach with instilling pride and discipline in the program.
“He was a really good leader. The year before he became our coach, we had a team with a lot of talent. But we didn’t have any real leadership,” said Dowell, who is now head boys basketball coach at Jefferson.
“We were kind of doing what we wanted. Coach came in and gave us the discipline and leadership we needed. He was a father figure to some guys that didn’t have it. He’s meant a lot to a lot of people.”
Allen, like Loyd, was no nonsense. You took care of your work in the classroom and there was no fooling around in practice. Picture Gene Hackman’s portrayal of Norman Dale in the 1986 cult classic “Hoosiers”, if you will.
“He was pretty straight forward and he led by example. The whole package was very important to him. You had to have discipline and you better do the right thing,” Mark said. “It wasn’t unusual to come back home after a poor performance and go right to work. If his teams didn’t play well, he’d dig out some old uniforms ready to be discarded and make them play in those.”
Fortunately, for both Allen and Loyd, wins far outweighed losses over their distinguished careers.
The TABC’s decision to move the 2020 induction to 2021 will actually be fortuitous for Loyd. The UIL is celebrating its centennial year of operation and Loyd’s 1996 state champion will be recognized on the 25th anniversary of their achievement.
“They want to have a double celebration next year. Hopefully, I’ll be able to hang in there and make it. I had to kind of ease up after having both hips replaced,” said Loyd. “It’s a tremendous honor for me. Like I said, I was really blessed to have a lot of good players and even better kids.”
We were truly the ones blessed to have two great men leading our young people.