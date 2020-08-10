It’s been a rough five months for all of us. We’ve had to adjust our way of living and get acclimated with the new normal.
I gladly take my seat tonight to report on an actual athletic event for the first time in 152 days. What were you doing in mid-March when our country got sucker-punched by a mysterious virus we would all come to know as the COVID-19 pandemic?
My assignment that evening of March 12 was to cover the Harmony-White Oak softball game. Little did I know at the time, however, I wouldn’t get to see live competition again for five months.
I’m blessed and very grateful to have covered high school sports in East Texas for 35 years. And when it’s suddenly taken away, that’s when it really hits home just how important it is to you.
This evening the White Oak Ladynecks play host to the Spring Hill Lady Panthers in the 2020 volleyball season opener for both schools.
I’m really looking forward to seeing legendary Ladyneck coach Carolee Musick get started on the second-year of her second go-around at White Oak. The Ladynecks are paced by talented middle blocker Alysa Hall. She’s one of the best in East Texas.
Also anxious to see the improvement made at Spring Hill under the guidance of second-year Lady Panther boss Andrew Harbison. Spring Hill is led by libero-deluxe Sam Schott.
Not a bad way to hit the reset button with volleyball’s version of the “Battle of Hawkins Creek.”
Hopefully through this pandemic we’ve all gained a greater degree of patience and we’ll need to continue exercising tolerance moving forward.
6 STOPS IN 6 DAYS
I spent the first week of football practice checking out several of the locals. It was awesome seeing the smiles stretched across the faces of players and coaches alike.
The coaches were juiced up and the players were having a blast. You could tell there was a certain element of cabin fever being exorcised.
My first visit was with first-year Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis. I haven’t seen a coach in all my years with sheer enthusiasm to rival Griffis. I see good things in the future for the Panthers under Griffis’ watch.
Took it old school for my second stop with a trip to Union Grove. Scotty Laymance, starting his second season in charge of the Lions, had ‘em on the grass bright and early the morning I visited. Dew still clung heavy to the grass as players went through calisthenics.
Laymance spoke glowingly of his Lions and their prospects for the upcoming 2020 season. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.
White Oak’s Kris Iske embarks on his seventh season in charge looking fresh and rejuvenated. The Roughnecks have designs on erasing the bitterness of last season’s 0-10 campaign. If excitement and zeal count for anything, they’re well on their way to doing just that.
Mike Wood’s Kilgore Bulldogs took things inside to the indoor facility when I stopped by. The Bulldogs definitely have the makings of a very good football team this year. Wood’s confidence in his crew is justified.
Stadium loudspeakers blasted away at each of my final two stops in New London and Diana.
I enjoyed talking with second-year West Rusk head coach Nick Harrison as he looks to improve on last year’s bi-district effort.
Clark Harrell steps into the cockpit at New Diana and brings his fresh new approach to turning the Eagles around. I give Harrell credit for being on top of things. He was kind enough to provide me a roster for the intra-squad scrimmage. Yes, a roster for a scrimmage.
I’ve had difficulty at times securing a roster for a regular season contest. So I’d say Harrell is definitely ahead of the game.
I really appreciated all the coaches working with me and allowing for video of practice. With schools staggered in their reopening dates, I’m hoping to hit a few more camps this week.
Welcome back.