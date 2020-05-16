Stability, in most instances, makes an athletic program stronger. It’s a necessary component that shows strength and creates confidence with its participants.
Usually a program that’s built stable is a program that’s winning. Oftentimes there’s a trickle-down effect from sport to sport and season to season in the various fields of competition.
The Spring Hill Panthers have had a football program for 80 years and actually sport a winning percentage of .563 with 440 victories and 11 district championships.
As school trustees search for what will be their 20th head football coach and athletic director in program history, central focus is likely making a solid selection that can hopefully provide stability for, not only football, but the entire program.
When Jonny Louvier’s subsequent replacement and or replacements are named in the next couple of weeks, the task presented will be daunting as the school has incurred no less than 19 coaching changes to prominent programs over the last five years.
The merry-go-round of head football coaching swaps has gained steam over the last two decades. Figure Spring Hill’s first 60 years of gridiron warfare and the Panthers only had a dozen or so changes in leadership.
Wilmer Meredith and Weldon Strain were stable figures in the first quarter century of Spring Hill Panther football. Meredith, in nine seasons, was 60-24-5, while Strain ran the program a dozen years and went 73-43-8. Along the way, Gene King and Dan Graham carved winning marks with a combined 16 years service.
But in the last 16 years alone, the Panthers, with their next hire, will have cycled through eight head coaching replacements.
Consider all those changes occurred in the same time frame Longview’s John King took control of the Lobos in 2004.
In the five years since Kerry Lane brought a stable presence to Pine Tree football, the Panthers will have made a total of three head coaching hires.
Steve Gaddis could arguably be considered Spring Hill’s best and most successful hire, twice. Gaddis came on board in 1989 and took over a moribund program and built the Panthers into a highly-respected and winning football team, not to mention an overall successful athletic program.
Gaddis recorded 100 victories over two stints (1989-1994, 1998-2004) with the Panthers and led them to the playoffs seven times in a total of 13 years, winning or sharing three district championships.
From 2000 through 2002, Spring Hill went 32-7, advancing twice to the third round and once to the state quarterfinals in 2002.
Now, living in Georgia and coaching his grandson in 8-man football, Gaddis has had plenty of time to reflect on his years at Spring Hill. He still has strong feelings for the community and its people and wants nothing more than to see the program regain its stability.
“I think the big thing they’ve got to do is find somebody that’s gonna want to be there and be stable. You can’t blame young coaches for wanting to move and better themselves,” Gaddis said. “But they’ve got to find somebody that’s gonna love on the kids and want to stay at Spring Hill. At least see a kid from 7th grade through graduation. They haven’t had that lately. It’s all about finding stability.”
Louvier, in his brief time at Spring Hill, rekindled a lot of those feelings that Gaddis and his staff created some two decades past. The Panthers made the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and earned their first postseason win in 15 years.
The head coach in Spring Hill’s last playoff victory in 2004 was Gaddis, of course.
“Our success was in part because we had good athletes. We brought over that mentality we had from the Lobo program. It was about mental toughness. We went through the same boot camps that Coach (Doug) Cox had put in at Longview,” Gaddis explained. “I remember us going through those boot camps and making it as tough as we could on those kids. They just believed in our system.That’s the bottom line.”
Finding the right fit for any program is not an exact science. To borrow an old baseball analogy, there’s more swings and misses than base hits and home runs.
Spring Hill has the facilities in place and a strong enough administration that it shouldn’t be a stepping stone inasmuch as a landing spot. The next hire doesn’t necessarily have to be a home run, just maybe a standup double.
“The biggest thing I did as an AD is that I was available to the public. I tried to be seen at basketball games, softball games and at every track meet I was there encouraging our kids,” said Gaddis. “I think the big thing about a school like Spring Hill is you’ve got to be passionate about all sports. All our kids participated in more than one sport. That’s critical I believe to the health of your overall athletic program.”