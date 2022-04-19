Pine Tree pitcher Collin Estes struck out six batters in a four and two-third inning start, but Sulphur Springs was able to push across four runs and hand the Pirates a 4-1 home district loss on Tuesday night.
Both teams now own a 7-14 overall season record. The Wildcats moved into fifth place in the District 15-5A standings with an improved 4-6 district mark, and the Pirates dropped to sixth place with a 3-6 league record.
“They had three two-out clutch hits, and we hit into three double plays with runners in scoring position,” Pine Tree head baseball coach Garrett Methvin said of Sulphur Springs’ execution being the difference on Tuesday night. “I would’ve liked to have seen us swing a little better at times, but their pitcher came out and threw a heck of a game. You gotta tip your hat to him.”
Sulphur Springs’ lead-off hitter Mayer Millsap earned an infield single and a steal at second base, but Estes bounced back with three straight strikeouts against Colt Silman, Matt Mitchell and Aydan Alvarez to keep it a scoreless game.
The Wildcats loaded the bases in the top of the second inning before Millsap recorded a two-run RBI single with two outs to make it a 2-0 road team advantage. He ultimately finished with a three-for-four hitting performance and a trio of RBI.
Pine Tree received its first baserunner of the night when Dakylan Johnson drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the second, and Matthew Lummus immediately followed with a single to left field. But, the Pirates were unable to answer with runs when Dillan Shelton lined out in an inning-ending double play at first base.
Sulphur Springs reached base again when Mitchell drew a lead-off walk on four straight pitches in the top of the third inning. But, the Wildcats couldn’t extend their lead. Alvarez flied out, Ty Stroud struck out, and a fielder’s choice after Riley Hammons’ at-bat ended the frame.
The Wildcats extended their baserunner streak in the top of the fourth when Matthew Sherman walked, and Millsap followed with a two-out RBI triple that drove in pinch runner Evan Moore to make it a 3-0 game.
They continued to cause more damage with two outs in the top of the fifth. Stroud earned a two-out single before stealing second base, and scoring on Hammons’ RBI double.
The home team struck out eight times during Sherman’s complete game pitching performance, and their only other base appearances before the sixth inning were walks by Johnson and Cruz Cox in the second and fourth frames.
But, the group had more success in the bottom of the sixth. Caden Donley earned a lead-off single and stole second base. Max Gidden followed with a walk before Donley advanced to third base when Cox hit into a double play, and scored on a wild pitch during Dean McMillen’s at-bat.
Lummus led Pine Tree’s offense with a two-for-three hitting performance that included singles in the second and fifth innings.