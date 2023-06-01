TYLER – Harleton baseball traveled to Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field for the opening game of the best-of-three Class 2A Region III regional championship series, and held on to top Douglass in a hard-fought 4-1 decision.
The Wildcats improved their 2023 season record to 34-1 and will bring a 1-0 series advantage to Friday’s 5 p.m. game two at the same site, while the 27-11 Indians would need a victory in that matchup to extend their season and force a game three later that night.
Harleton received an early boost from starting pitcher Carson Wallace after he struck out the Douglass side in the top of the first and second innings. He finished his seven innings of work with 12 punch outs, and improved his season pitching record to 12-0.
“Carson Wallace, attacking the strike zone,” Harleton head baseball coach D.J. Beck said of one the differences in his team’s fifth round playoff win on Thursday. “He was able to go the distance.”
“It’s always big to take game one, but these [Douglass] guys aren’t going to quit,” he added. “They were in the same situation last week, and came back and won two games. We know it’s going to be a dogfight. Both teams want it bad.”
The Harleton lineup put early pressure on Douglass when it loaded the bases in the bottom of the first. Gage Shirts singled, Mason Clark was hit by a pitch and Shawn Booth walked in the bottom of the first, and put two baserunners on in the second after Peyton Murray reached on an error and Cam Johnson singled.
It would take until the third frame for Harleton to finally break through and drive in a teammate. That occurred after Wallace singled, and his pinch runner Kayden Skaggs stole second and third base and came home on Braden Hopkins’ RBI single to make it a 1-0 score.
The Wildcats loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fifth and eventually grew their advantage to 2-0. Pinch runner Caleb Correa replaced Clark after a leadoff double and he later scored during Murray’s RBI walk.
Douglass responded with its only two hits and run when Jace Bobo’s RBI single scored Riley Coffman in the top of the top of the sixth.
It didn’t take long for Harleton to respond because Dylan Armstrong reached base on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Skaggs then replaced Wallace after a walk, and showed the same aggressiveness when he scored his second run of the night on another wild pitch to make it a 4-1 score.
The Wildcats finished with seven hits in the win. They were provided by Armstrong, Shirts, Wallace, Clark, Booth, Hopkins, and Johnson.