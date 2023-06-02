TYLER – Harleton brought a 1-0 Class 2A Region III series advantage to Friday’s game two at Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, and ultimately completed the series sweep with an 11-2 win against Douglass.
The Wildcats will bring an improved 35-1 season record to the Class 2A state final four. They will play a 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. state semifinal at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond on Wednesday, and face either Region I’s New Home, Region II’s Collinsville, or Region IV’s Shiner.
Douglass, meanwhile, finished its 2023 campaign with a 27-12 mark.
“I think we’re ready,” Harleton head baseball coach D.J. Beck said of his team’s state opportunity. “I think we have the competitive edge and our guys want it. We’ll see what happens.”
Harleton warmed up in the first two innings, and ultimately broke through for an early 3-0 lead in the top of the third.
Cam Johnson walked and Dylan Armstrong followed with a single that put runners on the corners. Gage Shirts then provided a RBI single that scored Johnson, Shawn Booth earned a RBI single that scored Armstrong’s pinch runner Evan Vance, and Braden Hopkins produced a sac fly that drove in Shirts.
Douglass looked to bounce back in the bottom of the fifth when Luke Najvar and Kolton Karns reached base with no-out singles, but Armstrong kept the Indians off the scoreboard when he struck out Garrett Karns, and forced Drew Bobo to hit into an inning-ending double play.
Armstrong finished his six-inning pitching start with three punch outs.
Harleton then made the most of opportunities in the top of the sixth, and grew its advantage to 7-0. Peyton Murray and Johnson were hit by pitches, Murray was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Alex Holt, and Shirts loaded the bases with a walk.
Carson Wallace’s RBI triple then sent three of his teammates home, and eventually scored the fourth run of the frame on Mason Clark’s RBI single.
Douglass finally answered when Jace Bobo drove in Andy Melton on a RBI single, and later came home on Karns’ hit by pitch RBI in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Harleton pulled away and finished off its latest victory when it produced four more runs in the top of the seventh. Tyler Clossley scored on an error, Wallace’s RBI single drove in Vance, and both Shirts and Wallace scored on wild pitches.
“It was very exciting to be in that box,” Wallace said of his late game opportunities on Friday. “Once it came off the bat, I felt great about. Watching the runs go across the plate was amazing.”
Armstrong finished Harleton’s win with a three-for-four hitting performance, and Wallace drove in four runs during a two-for-four outing.